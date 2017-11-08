Kelsea Ballerini & Reba McEntire Perform ‘Legends’ At The CMAs & Prove They Are The Queens Of Country

We are unapologetically FREAKING OUT over Reba McEntire & Kelsea Ballerini’s incredible CMA collaboration. Watch their amazing performance!

Talking about Legends… Reba McEntire is a country music legend and Kelsea Ballerini just performed her top-charting hit at the CMA Awards with the songstress and blew the roof off the place! In a dimmed spotlight, wearing a magical, rose gold gown, Kelsea started a stripped down version of her hit “Legends.” Reba, in all her glory, came out in an off-the-shoulder black gown and the two harmonized like they’ve been singing together for years.

A CMA Awards Female Vocalist of the Year nominee, Kelsea fangirled over Reba in the beginning of CMA week, telling WCPO, “It is so not casual, I’m a fan before I’m an artist.” She added, “We practiced [the duet] but also went to dinner, that was her idea. She is such a pro, she is always just calming because she has done it before.” Honestly, Kelsea is getting right up there with her. Reba shares similar sentiments! She told CMT, “We’ve gotten to meet, and I think she’s a terrific young lady, very talented singer-songwriter, and I love the song. I’ve seen the video, and it is just so emotional. I hope everybody likes our performance as much as I’m going to enjoy getting to sing with her.” These two are girl gang goals!

Kelsea, whose album Unapologetically released on Nov. 3, told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY about the inspiration for its raw and honest track list. “It’s a lot of self-discovery and awareness that you go through. I feel like this whole record is having a big breakup and getting past that, learning a lot about myself, growing up a bit, and then meeting my now-fiancee [Morgan Evans] and that whole transition into falling on my face for someone. It really does sum up what I’ve been through.” The first single of the album, “Legends,” makes that very evident, and boy do we love Reba and Kelsea’s version!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think about Kelsea and Reba’s CMA Awards collab? Let us know what your favorite performance of the night was!