Keith Urban Advocates Against Sexual Abuse With Performance Of ‘Female’ At 2017 CMA Awards

Amazing. Keith Urban graced the the stage at the 2017 CMA Awards with a heartfelt performance of his new ballad, ‘Female’ written to show his support for women who have suffered abuse in Hollywood and everywhere. Keep reading for the emotional details.

Keith Urban grabbed his guitar on Nov. 8th, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, and shook the Country Music Association Awards show with an epic performance of his new song, ‘Female.’ Keith sang his powerful lyrics in front of the biggest names in country music, “When you hear somebody say somebody hits like a girl, How does that hit you? Is that such a bad thing? When you hear a song that they play saying you run the world, do you believe it?” Wow, his song was touching, moving and so topical during a time in the world where a voice like his, standing up for what is good and right, is needed more than ever.

The night of country music awards and moving performances was hosted by the lovely Carrie Underwood and the hunky Brad Paisley. It was an night for feeling and healing. The perfectly poised hosts opened with sensitive remarks about the shooting in Las Vegas and the hurricanes in Puerto Rico and Texas. The night was then ruled by awards and performances. Keith’s appearance was followed by a moving award speech by Miranda Lambert where she stated what we were all thinking, “I feel like country music is winning right now.”

Keith’s performance also followed an amazing duet by the stunning Kelsea Ballerini and the legendary Reba McEntire who teamed up to sing together to sing, ‘Legends,’ backed by a huge band. Reba never ages a day. The icon looked and sounded amazing in black lace next to Kelsea who shimmered in a shiny golden gown. The night was packed with amazing performers and huge awards that brought the country music world together with love after a challenging year.

