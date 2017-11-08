Kate Middleton Puts Baby Bump On Display In Short Burgundy Dress & She’s Totally Glowing

Looking carefree & healthy in a merlot dress, pregnant Kate Middleton proved her days of morning sickness are becoming a thing of the past! The royal even hinted she’s been well enough to drop Prince George off at school!

Kate Middleton, 35, stunned in a burgundy-colored shift dress by Goat as she made an appearance at the Place2Be School Leaders Forum on Nov. 8. Her on-trend dress hit above the knees and featured pockets, three-quarter length sleeves, and four silver buttons across her left shoulder. She paired the frock with black tights and black suede pumps as she held a black clutch close to her budding baby bump. The mom-to-be appeared fresh-faced and cheerful with her blown-out locks on point. And she even sported a glowing complexion. Click here to see Kate’s most expensive outfits of 2017.

It’s great to see the Duchess looking so healthy after she had suffered for months from extreme morning sickness. Kate even had to miss her and Prince William‘s, 35, son, Prince George‘s, 4, first day of school back in September due to her Hyperemesis gravidarum, which is a serious morning sickness condition. At the forum though, Kate seemed to reveal that since then, she has in fact had the pleasure of dropping off her little boy at school. “As a mother just getting used to leaving my own child at the school gates, it is clear to me that it takes a whole community to help raise a child,” Kate told the Place2Be School Leaders crowd. “Whether we are school leaders, teachers, support staff, or parents — we’re all in this together. We are all working to give children the emotional strength they need to face their futures and thrive.”

At the event, which took place at UBS London, Kate sat in the audience with delegates. The group discussed how schools can help support mental health initiatives — an important cause close to her, William’s, and Prince Harry‘s, 33, hearts. “Getting support to children at the very earliest stage helps improve their outcomes in later life,” Kate added in her remarks to the crowd. The royal is currently expecting her third child, and she’s due to give birth in April. The new little one will join big brother George as well as big sister Princess Charlotte, 2.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — how stunning does Kate look? Are you loving her burgundy frock?