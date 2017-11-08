Kate Hudson Finally Reveals What Went Down Between Her & Brad Pitt After His Divorce

For the first time, Kate Hudson is dishing on those rumors that she dated Brad Pitt after his split from Angelina Jolie. So, did they or didn’t they? Watch here!

Leave it to Andy Cohen to get some good scoop from Kate Hudson when she appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Nov. 7! During the talk show’s after show, Kate was asked about that wild, weeks long rumor that she dated Brad Pitt after he separated from Angelina Jolie in Sept. 2016, and instead of avoiding the question, she finally let us in on the truth! “That was the craziest rumor of all time,” Kate laughed. “There’s nothing true to that.” In fact, she added, she hasn’t even seen Brad in, “like, four years.”

There may be a reason she kept tight-lipped about what was really going on for so long, though. After all, Brad Pitt sure isn’t the worst guy to be in a rumored relationship with! “It was kind of an awesome rumor,” Kate joked. “I kind of liked it. I was like, ‘Okay, fine…we’re having twins!” At that point, Andy joked that Kate should try dating Brad for real, but as we know, she’s currently in a pretty hot and heavy relationship with Danny Fujikawa! As for Brad, he remains single, but as HollywoodLife.com recently reported EXCLUSIVELY, he’s ready to get back on that dating scene soon!

During her WWHL interview, Kate also revealed that she’d love to do a sequel to How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, and admitted that she recently re-watched her movie, Almost Famous, with her 13-year-old son, Ryder. “He loved every second of [it],” she gushed. “It’s cool to be part of a movie like that.”

