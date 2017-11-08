Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez Reportedly Talked Eloping After Getting Back Together

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez are officially Jelena once more, and in a new report, multiple sources claim that they’ve talked about secretly tying the knot! Here’s the latest.

Selena Gomez, 25, and Justin Bieber, 23, are dating again in what’s turning out to be one of the biggest romantic shockers of 2017, and sources claim to Life & Style magazine in their Nov. 20 issue that “they’re making plans to get married and start a family as soon as possible.” Whoa! “Selena’s health scare has given her more reason to live than ever. She doesn’t want to waste another precious second,” the insider tells the mag of how she’s feeling after her kidney transplant.

It’s also not too surprising and Justin and Selena “had discussed eloping,” as one source claims. “But now she wants a wedding — the bigger, the better,” the insider says. “She wants a white dress, thousands of colorful roses and her very best friends for bridesmaids.” Sounds amazing!

As for where the supposed nuptials would take place? Well, she wants to walk down the aisle in Texas, where she’s from, but Justin wants the ceremony to happen in Los Angeles, as one insider alleges, “so they might do one of each!” Hm, we’ll see. Check out Justin and Selena’s sweetest photos.

Whether they end up eloping, or planning a gigantic Hollywood wedding, they’ll make it official either way, claim both sources. “Selena’s [plan] was always to marry in her mid-20s,” one insider reveals to the mag. “All she cares about is her love for Justin and their future.” There you have it!

