Sean Kingston Tells Justin Bieber To Marry Selena Gomez, Confirming They’re Together — Watch

Sean Kingston
Courtesy of YouTube
Los Angeles, CA - This morning Selena Gomez stepped out again with Justin Bieber for a biking session in Los Angeles. The 25-year-old singer and her on-off ex appeared to be having a blast during their outing together. Selena beamed ear to ear while rocking a gray sweater with leggings while talking animatedly to Justin.

Ventura, CA - Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez were seen leaving the Los Angeles Valley Ice Center together. She is spotted wearing Justin's shirt as they hop in his ride after a game.
View Gallery View Gallery 16 Photos.

In a BBC Radio 1 interview, Sean Kingston spoke about how he told Justin Bieber that he should marry Selena Gomez. Watch the clip that confirms Justin and Selena have started dating again.

Justin Beiber, 23, has at least one friend in his corner who is giving him some solid advice. Sean Kingston, 27, sat down for an interview with BBC Radio 1 where he admitted that not only was Justin back with Selena Gomez, 25, but Sean has already proactively told him to marry her. “He’s back with Selena Gomez,” Sean said. “So, I think he’s in a space right now that he just wants real people, ’cause I told him Selena was good for him and he should marry Selena.”

If Justin and Selena ever tie the knot, we now know who to thank and maybe even give a Nobel Peace Prize to. Justin and Selena apparently talked about eloping after getting back together, before Selena reportedly changed her mind. According to a source close to her, she wants a big wedding. Sean went on to say that the couple’s first go-around wasn’t meant to be because of the people who were surrounding Justin. “But, you know, when you’re young, people pulling you this way, so it tends to mess up with the vibe,” Sean added. “But I sees she’s back with her.”

In addition, we reported earlier how already Selena is happier back with Justin than she was with The Weeknd, 27, and considering this new interview with Sean, it’s not out of the realm of possibility that wedding bells might be around the corner. Check out celebrity couples who put aside their differences and found a way to get back together.

HollywoodLifers, do you think that Justin will eventually pop the question to Selena like Sean suggested? Let us know what you think in the comments below.