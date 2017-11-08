In a BBC Radio 1 interview, Sean Kingston spoke about how he told Justin Bieber that he should marry Selena Gomez. Watch the clip that confirms Justin and Selena have started dating again.

Justin Beiber, 23, has at least one friend in his corner who is giving him some solid advice. Sean Kingston, 27, sat down for an interview with BBC Radio 1 where he admitted that not only was Justin back with Selena Gomez, 25, but Sean has already proactively told him to marry her. “He’s back with Selena Gomez,” Sean said. “So, I think he’s in a space right now that he just wants real people, ’cause I told him Selena was good for him and he should marry Selena.”

If Justin and Selena ever tie the knot, we now know who to thank and maybe even give a Nobel Peace Prize to. Justin and Selena apparently talked about eloping after getting back together, before Selena reportedly changed her mind. According to a source close to her, she wants a big wedding. Sean went on to say that the couple’s first go-around wasn’t meant to be because of the people who were surrounding Justin. “But, you know, when you’re young, people pulling you this way, so it tends to mess up with the vibe,” Sean added. “But I sees she’s back with her.”

In addition, we reported earlier how already Selena is happier back with Justin than she was with The Weeknd, 27, and considering this new interview with Sean, it’s not out of the realm of possibility that wedding bells might be around the corner. Check out celebrity couples who put aside their differences and found a way to get back together.

HollywoodLifers, do you think that Justin will eventually pop the question to Selena like Sean suggested? Let us know what you think in the comments below.