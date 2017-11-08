Did This ‘Game Of Thrones’ Star Officially Kill That Jon Snow Twin Theory?

Every ‘GoT’ fan knows the long-standing fan theory the claims Jon Snow and Meera Reed could actually be twins, but the actress who plays Meera may have just debunked that theory once and for all.

As of right now, Meera Reed will not be back for the final season of Game of Thrones. When asked if she was returning, Ellie Kendrick, 27, told Metro: “Not as far as I know. I don’t know. It’s funny because I always get asked, ‘What’s going to happen? Are you in it?’ Genuinely the truth is I don’t know. I wait for the phone to ring and then I find out, but it hasn’t rung so I don’t know. I’ll find out whether I am or not at some point, but for now I haven’t been notified so I’m yet to discover.”

So does this put the final nail in the coffin regarding the twin fan theory? Pretty much. That popular theory really died down after the reveal that Jon Snow is the son of Lyanna Stark and Rhaegar Targaryen. But there are still fans that believe Meera is secretly Jon’s twin sister, and she was whisked away by Howland Reed to protect her true identity. This theory gained a lot of traction because George R.R. Martin, 69, noted in his A Song of Ice & Fire series that Meera and Jon are the same age and look very similar with their curly locks.

Game of Thrones just started filming its final season, so there’s still a chance Ellie could get that call. If Meera does not return in the final season, that means we’re probably not going to see Howland Reed. The last time we saw Meera, she was heading home to her family. Howland Reed is the only person left alive who knows what really happened at the Tower of Joy all those years ago. Yes, Jon Snow was technically there, but he knows nothing. Howland likely has all the details about what went down between Ned, Lyanna, and baby Jon. There’s still a lot we don’t know about that day, people!

HollywoodLifers, did you ever believe that Meera was Jon’s twin? Let us know!