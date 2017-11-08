Jennifer Aniston & Reese Witherspoon’s TV Show Is Officially Picked Up: Could We Be More Excited?

Apple announced that they picked up two seasons of Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon’s anticipated daytime talk show drama on Nov. 8. Find out all the exciting details here!

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon‘s drama series about daytime talk show hosts has been picked up by Apple and is ready to go for two seasons! The series will give “an inside look at the lives of the people who help America wake up in the morning, exploring the unique challenges faced by the women (and men) who carry out this daily televised ritual,” per Apple, reported IndieWire. Reese is set to executive produce the series and it’s a big deal for her and Jennifer since it will mark a shift in both of their careers. Reese will turn over from film to work in full time television and Jennifer hasn’t been on a regular series since her days on the very popular Friends.

Apple recently revealed its plans to spend $1 billion on original programming each year and this is the second major acquisition. The first was a reboot of the franchise Amazing Stories from Steven Spielberg and Bryan Fuller. Jennifer and Reese’s new series, which is yet to have a title, was being shopped around for an official platform since last summer and being executive-produced by Emmy-nominated Jay Carson and Brian Stelter, a CNN correspondent, will operate as a consultant.

Reese recently made headlines when she admitted that she has been allegedly sexually harassed throughout her career as an actress amidst the Harvey Weinstein drama. We’re happy to see that in contrast, she now has some very good news to share! We can’t wait to see what this series is all about and will be ready for it when it airs!

