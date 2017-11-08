Jeffrey Tambor Denies Sex Misconduct Allegation By Former Assistant: Amazon Investigating

‘Transparent’ star Jeffrey Tambor has been hit with sexual misconduct allegations by his former assistant. Now he is vehemently denying the claims while Amazon has opened an investigation.

Oh no! Beloved veteran actor Jeffrey Tambor is now under investigation by Amazon after his former personal assistant made claims of sexually inappropriate behavior by the star while working for the multiple Emmy winner. Van Barnes, 42, wrote the allegations on a private Facebook post, but the nature of what she claims Tambor did is unclear. Van, who is a transgender actress, worked for the 73-year-old on his Amazon show Transparent, and now the network as opened up an investigation into her claims. The actor however, is adamant that he did nothing wrong and that Van is lying.

“I am aware that a former disgruntled assistant of mine has made a private post implying that I had acted in an improper manner toward her,” Tambor told our sister site Deadline on Nov. 8. “I adamantly and vehemently reject and deny any and all implication and allegation that I have ever engaged in any improper behavior toward this person or any other person I have ever worked with. I am appalled and distressed by this baseless allegation.”

An investigation into the claims is in the “very early” stages, Amazon Entertainment vp of global communications Craig Berman revealed to The Hollywood Reporter. Meanwhile, Transparent’s creator Jill Soloway, 52, told the site that, “Anything that would diminish the level of respect, safety and inclusion so fundamental to our workplace is completely antithetical to our principles. We are cooperating with the investigation into this matter.”

Amazon is likely being extra cautious as their top executive recently resigned following sexual harassment allegations. Studio head Roy Price allegedly lewdly propositioned The Man in the High Castle executive producer Isa Dick Hackett way back in 2015 at San Diego Comic-Con, and she reported his conduct to company executives. It wasn’t until the Harvey Weinstein sexual abuse and harassment scandal shook Hollywood in early October that the allegations were revisited. Two years after his alleged actions were reported, Price was suspended and then resigned from Amazon on Oct. 17. See pics of Weinstein’s accusers, here.

Tambor has starred in Transparent playing male to female transgender character Maura Pfefferman for the past four years. He’s won Emmy, SAG, and Golden Globe Awards for his portrayal and has become an outspoken supporter of transgender rights. Barnes has appeared in E!’s now cancelled I Am Cait with Caitlyn Jenner, 68, and the 2015 Amazon docu-miniseries This Is Me.

