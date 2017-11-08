‘The Voice’ Alum Jacquie Lee Battles The Pressures Of Hollywood In Intense ‘For You’ Video

Four years after being named runner-up on ‘The Voice,’ Jacquie Lee is sharing her most personal and emotional music video yet. Check out the EXCLUSIVE premiere of ‘For You’ right here!

Jacquie Lee, now 20, was only 16 years old when she auditioned for season 5 of The Voice. She wound up on Christina Aguilera’s team, and rode it out with her coach all the way to the finals, where she came in second place behind Tessanne Chin. A career in the recording industry came quickly for Jacquie after that, and she quickly found herself falling victim to the pressures of Hollywood. Now, she’s overcoming those battles, including a struggle with addiction, and squares off against them in her intense new music video for “For You.” Watch the EXCLUSIVE video premiere above!

Jacquie says “For You” is a song she wrote “for myself,” and in the video, she can be seen checking out a pretty wild party, where the guests are indulging in drinking and drugs. The 20-year-old finds herself taking part in the activities, too, but eventually uses her own strength to walk away from that scene at the end of the clip. “It’s still easy to get caught up in Hollywood and glamorizing things that look good on the outside, but feel s***y,” she tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.”The longer I’ve lived here, the more I feel the want for substance and relationships that mean something, and the less I turn to substance to escape feelings of anxiousness and loneliness.”

“For You” is clearly Jacquie’s way of showing that she’s simply doing her best to overcome the pressures of being a young woman in Hollywood without turning to her vices, but even she admits it’s not always easy. “It’s a process,” she adds. “I still slip up and I’m not perfect. But I feel like now I have a strong support system and relationships out here that keep me grounded and remind me of the person I want to be.”

