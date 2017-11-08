NeNe Leakes Reportedly Threatens To Quit ‘RHOA’ Over Feud With Kim Zolciak-Biermann

The heat is hot in Atlanta! Although the 10th season of ‘RHOA’ has just begun, a new report claims NeNe Leakes and Kim Zolciak are already feuding about camera-time for season 11! NeNe reportedly ‘wants Kim out!’

It seems like NeNe Leakes, 49, and Kim Zolciak-Biermann, 39, have gone more rounds than Mike Tyson at this point; with their words, of course; no fists. And, a new report claims the two Real Housewives of Atlanta veterans are feuding over something else than bugs. NeNe “has told producers that she won’t appear on the show next season if Kim is involved,” a show source tells In Touch magazine, revealing that their recent feud has pressed NeNe to her breaking point. Let us remind you that season 10 of RHOA just began airing on Nov. 5. So, this report claims the two women are fighting about season 11, although the contracts most likely haven’t even been written up yet.

“NeNe’s feud with Kim has totally drained her,” the source claims. “She’s done playing games and has made it clear she won’t stay on if Kim is there , too.” The mag says that an insider close to NeNe has denied that she has given an ultimatum. However, they still continue to claim producers are not happy. “It’s a tricky situation for them as they don’t want to lose either talent,” the source says about the show’s producers. “They want to keep both stars on the show,” however NeNe is reportedly putting up a fight. “She thinks she is the bigger star and is more committed to the show than Kim,” the source said, adding that Kim’s role on the show this season is only a part-time gig. “NeNe thinks it’s only fair that producers reward her loyalty. She wants Kim out!”

While season 11 is far off, the claims that NeNe and Kim are at odds isn’t too far off. As you may know, The Real Housewives of Atlanta veterans began feuding in Oct. 2017, when NeNe hit back at Kim’s daughter, Brielle Biermann, 20, allegedly for documenting bugs inside NeNe’s home on her social media. NeNe later called the mother-daughter duo “racists” and Kim sought legal counsel against NeNe. More details about their feud are below.

After Kim and Brielle visited NeNe’s home, where NeNe claimed they were not invited, NeNe took to social media to address the alleged bug incident, in now deleted posts. “@briellebiermann We don’t have roaches! If you found 1, u brought it with u or it fell outta yo funky p—y! Please know I will get You all the way together when you start f—ing with me and mine!” NeNe wrote. In the comments section of a separate Instagram account, NeNe called the Kim and Brielle “racists.”

Kim responded to NeNe’s comments and decided to “take the high road.” She said that everyone would eventually see the incident play out on the show’s premiere, Nov. 5. She wrote: “Brielle went to the bathroom and saw several bugs and had sent ME the video on [Snapchat] and NO ONE ELSE!!! We ARE filming a show, remember that, (RHOA) and Nene released this video herself! No one has EVER seen this video but RHOA! Nobody would have ever seen this video!”

“It’s so sad and offensive that someone can stoop so low as to call someone a racist just because they are mad,” she continued. “Everyone in my life knows that I am far from racist and unfortunately NeNe Leaks has tried for the last 10 years to paint that picture because that’s her last resort. (It’s convenient that I’m not racist when we are getting along.)” As of Oct. 10, Kim revealed [on Larry King Now] that she has obtained legal counsel after NeNe’s “racist” comments.

HollywoodLifers, do you think NeNe and Kim can work out their differences?