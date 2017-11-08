Kevin Spacey Accused Of Grabbing Genitals Of Boston Ex-Anchor’s Son, 18: Watch

Heather Unruh has come forward to accuse Kevin Spacey of sexually assaulting her teenage son, 18, [at the time] inside a Nantucket club in 2016. She claims Spacey allegedly got her son drunk before touching him inappropriately.

Former Boston news anchor, Heather Unruh, accused Kevin Spacey, of sexually assaulting her teenage son [who was 18 at the time] on Nantucket Island in 2016. “I’m here not as a journalist,” she said during a press conference on Nov. 8, “but as a mom.” Unruh was forced to remove her glasses to wipe away her tears before beginning to speak. Unruh said that Spacey stuck his hand in her son’s pants and on his genitals at The Club Bar in Nantucket, Mass in July 2016. She added that Spacey allegedly urged her son to attend an after-hours party with him, before a woman witnessed what had happened. “Last week my son filed a police report and handed over evidence to the Nantucket police and now a criminal investigation has begun,” Unruh updated reporters. Read the her story in full, below.

“The victim, my son, was a starstruck, straight 18-year-old man who had no idea that the famous actor was an alleged sexual predator, or that he was about to become his next victim. My son was not of legal age to drink alcohol. He told Kevin Spacey that he was of legal age. Whether he was over 21 or not, Kevin Spacey had no right to sexually assault him. There was no consent. Kevin Spacey nought him drink after drink after drink and when my son was drunk, Spacey made his move and sexually assaulted him. I want to make it clear, this was a criminal act. The room at the Club Car was really crowded, it was dimly lit. Spacey stuck his hand inside my son’s pants and grabbed his genitals. This was completely unexpected. And, my son’s efforts to shift his body to move Spacey’s hand were only momentarily successful. The violation continued. My son panicked. He froze. He was intoxicated and Kevin Spacey insisted that he come with him to a private after-hours party, to drink even more.”

“Fortunately, Kevin Spacey left briefly to use the bathroom and when he was out of sight a concerned woman quickly came to my very shaken son’s side and asked if he was OK. Honestly she had seen something and she knew that he was not. She told him to run and he did. He ran as fast as he could, all the way to his grandmother’s house, where upset and afraid, he woke his sister,” Unruh explained, as she looked at her daughter, who was seated right next to her. “The two of them called me in the middle of the night, here at my Boston-area home. The next morning I joined my family on Nantucket. Nothing could have prepared my son for how that sexual assault would make him feel as a man. It harmed him and it cannot be undone. While he has tried his best to deal with it, as he says, it’s always there, and it continues to bother him. All of us have had sleepless nights and tremendous anger and anxiety. Right now, my son is worried, but he’s also confident that the time to act is now. He did not report the crime at the time and that was largely because of embarrassment and fear. He knew the kind of attention that would result from making an accusation about such a public person. I can assure that this is not the kind of attention that anyone wants and certainly not the kind my son and my family wants. But the climate in this country has changed now, thanks to the brave women and all sexual abused victims who have come forward with their accusations against Harvey Weinstein and other sexual abusers. Last week my son filed a police report and handed over evidence to the Nantucket police and now a criminal investigation has begun.”

Unruh took to Twitter on Oct. 13, where she wrote the following message below a black and white photo of Spacey: “The #weinsteinscandal has emboldened me– #truth time. I was a Kevin Spacey fan until he assaulted a loved one. Time the dominoes fell”. Her tweet is below.

The #weinsteinscandal has emboldened me– #truth time. I was a Kevin Spacey fan until he assaulted a loved one. Time the dominoes fell pic.twitter.com/C0eiWEfHSO — Heather Unruh (@HeatherUnruh) October 13, 2017

Unruh’s accusation marks the 14th person who has come forward to claim Spacey has acted inappropriately. The Oscar-winning actor has been accused by more than a dozen men who allege he sexually assaulted, groped, harassed, or attempted to rape them in allegations spanning decades.

Actor Anthony Rapp, 46, was the first alleged victim to claim that Spacey made sexual advances. Soon after Rapp spoke out, Spacey issued a statement that he was “beyond horrified” to hear the accusation, and said he had no memory of the alleged encounter. Spacey apologized to Rapp and in the same statement, Spacey came out as gay for the first time publicly.

