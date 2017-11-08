Harry Styles just dropped his second official solo video, and we’re kind of confused. (Also, no kiwi fruits were harmed in the making of it.) Watch the kid-themed visual here!

Harry Styles‘ video for “Kiwi” has arrived after days of teasing, and it definitely shows off his eclectic side! Watch the dramatic visual, which debuted today, Nov. 8, above to see for yourself. Interestingly, Harry doesn’t even show up in the footage until more than halfway through (disappointing, we know). The first three quarters of the vid feature a group of young school kids having a massive, dessert-themed food fight in the gymnasium. Eventually, Harry comes along, and lets a bunch of puppies in to create even more chaos at the scene. The group poses for a school photo at the end, with Harry front and center. Luckily, he escaped the food fight unscathed!

It’s hard to believe that “Kiwi” is only Harry Styles’ second solo music video after “Sign of the Times,” but here we are. It’s been months since he dropped “Sign of the Times,” and e didn’t think he could top his somber and grandiose first effort, but “Kiwi” was definitely a great choice or the second go around! Harry released his solo debut album in May, and spent the end of summer and beginning of fall on tour to promote the record. He’s set to hit the road again in 2018, playing even bigger venues. Clearly, going solo has worked out well or him! See pics of Harry on tour here.

“Kiwi” is definitely beloved by fans — so much so that it’s become a bit of an issue at shows. Harry Styles concertgoers have been showing up with kiwis to support the new single, and he even slipped onstage in London when one of the fruits accidentally made its way underfoot! You won’t want to miss that video.

// NOVEMBER.8 // KIWI KIWI KIWI KIWI KIWI KIWI KIWI KIWI KIWI KIWI KIWI KIWI KIWI KIWI. A post shared by @harrystyles on Nov 3, 2017 at 6:08am PDT

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Harry’s newest video? Tell us if you love “Kiwi!”