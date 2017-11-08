Garth Brooks Rocks The Stage With Mitch Rossell In Amazing CMAs Performance Of ‘Ask Me How I Know’

He’s still on top! Garth Brooks fired up the 2017 CMA Awards with his epic performance of ‘Ask Me How I Know’ alongside Mitch Rossell, who wrote the song. Get all the exciting details here!

Garth Brooks, 55, reminded us why he’s the king of country music with a showstopping performance of his song, “Ask Me How I Know” at the 2017 Country Music Association Awards on Nov. 8. The legendary singer was joined by fellow singer Mitch Rossell, who is the songwriter of the hit from Garth’s 2017 album, Gunslinger. Although he admitted he was nervous before the performance, Garth looked happy and on point while playing his guitar. Dressed in all black with a classic cowboy hat, the country crooner didn’t disappoint and was referred to as “the brightest star in the room” twice by hosts Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley. That’s no easy title to get, but Garth definitely has earned his spot in the room! See photos of the memorable CMA Awards night here!

Garth, of course, is a regular performer and winner when it comes to the CMA Awards and has been a part of some of the biggest moments of the show throughout the years. He won the prestigious honor of Entertainer of the Year at last year’s show proving he’s still one of the country genre’s biggest names. That same year, he also performed a sweet duet of a medley of classics with his loving wife and fellow singer, Trisha Yearwood.

This year’s night also included amazing performances from greats like Alan Jackson, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, and more. One of country music’s biggest events seems to attract the biggest stars and we’re happy to see that this year was no exception!

Loving this performance by reigning #CMAawards Entertainer of the Year @GarthBrooks! pic.twitter.com/15QXawypfK — CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) November 9, 2017

