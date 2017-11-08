‘Stranger Things’ Star Finn Wolfhard Drags Trolls On Twitter & We’re Living For It — See Tweets

Finn Wolfhard is letting his fans know that if they want to come hard at him or his ‘Stranger Things’ co-stars, then he doesn’t want their support. We’ve got his powerful tweets.

It’s been a rough week for Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard. The 14-year-old was accused of being rude to his fans after blowing past some strangers who wanted photos and autographs outside of his hotel. The social media blowback was so mean that even Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner, 21, jumped to his defense and reminded everyone he’s just a kid still. Finn is now standing up for himself and his young co-stars, taking to Twitter and writing,”Hey everybody! I don’t wanna ex-communicate anyone from this fandom, but if you are for real you will not harass my friends, or co-workers. Ya’ll know who you are,” on Nov. 8. Oh snap!

“Why I even have to tweet that, I don’t know. Anyone who calls themselves a “fan” and actively goes after someone for literally acting and doing their job is ridiculous. Think b4 ya type boiiii,” he wrote in a follow-up tweet. Preach it Finn! As Sophie noted in her epic Twitter rant, being followed around with a camera by strangers isn’t something that ‘”Comes with the job” of being an actor. The teen’s job was to entertain Netflix viewers as Mike Wheeler and he did a spectacular job of that. He and his young co-stars have been getting harassed lately for run-ins between the teenagers and their sometimes not so adoring public and Finn is looking to put a stop to it.

Finn came under fire when a video began circulating on social media showing a bunch of people waiting for him outside of his hotel. We’re really big fans,” someone said in the video, while another asked: “Do you mind signing?” Finn just breezed past without acknowledging them, as one onlooker was recorded saying, “That’s so rude.” His powerful Twitter messages let everyone know that if they’re truly fans, they won’t come after him and just let him live his life without being so demanding. And they definitely shouldn’t be harassing him as a person if he simply isn’t in the mood to give autographs and photos.

Hey everybody! I don't wanna ex-communicate anyone from this fandom, but if you are for real you will not harass my friends, or co-workers. Ya'll know who you are. — Finn Wolfhard (@FinnSkata) November 8, 2017

Why I even have to tweet that, I don't know. Anyone who calls themselves a "fan" and actively goes after someone for literally acting and doing their job is ridiculous. Think b4 ya type boiiii — Finn Wolfhard (@FinnSkata) November 8, 2017

