Faith Hill Rocks The Red Carpet In One-Shoulder Black Gown At CMA Awards

Faith Hill came, she saw and she conquered the red carpet at the 2017 CMA Awards! The singer looked flawless in a tight, black gown with an exaggerated shoulder! See her stunning look!

Faith Hill, 50, can do no wrong when it comes to red carpets, and the same goes for the 2017 Country Music Association Awards! The country crooner was a vision from head-to-toe in a curve-hugging black gown that sparkled in the light! She rocked an up-do’ bun, which showed off her exaggerated one-shoulder tule. And, her best accessory? — Her fiery red lip! Click here to see all of the 2017 CMA nominations!

Faith’s 2017 look was much different than her 2016 ensemble. Last year, the singer hit the red carpet in a stunning, Armani Prive long sleeve gown; which featured a high-neck, silver bodice with metallic sparkles, and a black, peplum on bottom. The bottom of her gown accentuated her incredible figure with a fitted, mermaid-style skirt. She topped her look off with Christian Louboutin heels, a Tyler Ellis clutch, and Martin Katz & Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

Last year around this time, Faith and her hubby, Tim McGraw were just preparing for their Soul2Soul world tour. Now, the happy couple has been playing sold out venues around the globe since the summer. And, Soul2Soul has been such a hit that Faith and Tim just announced on Nov. 7 that they will extend their tour into 2018. In other exciting news, their concert is coming to you! On Nov. 17, Tim & Faith: Soul2Soul will air on Showtime at 9 PM with behind-the-scenes footage of the tour.

Faith’s 2017 CMAs appearance also marks [about] one year since her mother Edna Perry passed away at the age of 80. During last year’s show [Nov. 2], Faith presented an award just three days after her mother passed, and on the same day as her funeral.

Faith has been out and about this week, and in style. Just last night, she attended the BMI Awards, where she photobombed Miranda Lambert and Natalie Hemby‘s snap, taken by none other than Miranda’s boyfriend, Anderson East.

