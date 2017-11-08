Eric Church Lights Up The CMA Awards Stage With A Performance Of ‘Chattanooga Lucy’

Eric Church proves why he’s nominated for CMA’s Entertainer of the Year with a earth-shattering rendition of ‘Chattanooga Lucy.’ Get all the details on his amazing performance!

While Eric Church‘s most recent album, Mr. Misunderstood, was released in 2015, his relevance is unwavering. His Holdin’ My Own tour was one of the biggest successes in country music this year, featuring just him, his guitar and amazing music. The artist chose not to have an opening act and deliver a one-of-a-kind experience for his fans. Tonight at the CMAs, he did just that! Rocking his signature aviators, Eric strummed his guitar as he belted his hillbilly hit “Chattanooga Lucy.” The stage was backlit in a blazing red, and Eric picked away in an amazing guitar solo as the background vocalists banged on tambourines. Eric was joined by one of his background singers, Joanna Cotten, who literally blew the roof off the place with her unbelievable high pitch and outstanding vocals. The two singing together had us begging for me!

This wasn’t Eric’s first performance of the night! He opened up the CMA Awards with a solo, a cappella rendition of “Amazing Grace,” before it was picked up Darius Rucker and Keith Urban. Lady Antebellum then took over to sing “Hold My Hand” by Hootie & The Blowfish, and Hootie, himself, then joined in. All of the country greats, including Reba McEntire, Faith Hill, Luke Bryan, Tim McGraw, Kelsea Ballerini and more joined them on stage to kick off the night with the gorgeous performance. Host Brad Paisley concluded the opener by saying, “The best way to honor our fans is to play our music loud and proud. We love you and we will never forget you.” That was the theme of the night, the CMA Awards succeeded in honoring the many that were lost this year to gun violence, especially those killed in the Las Vegas shooting.

