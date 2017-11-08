Eric Church, Darius Rucker & More Honor Shooting & Hurricane Victims With Epic CMA Performance

We have the chills! Eric Church, Lady Antebellum, Darius Rucker and Keith Urban led an all-star squad for an amazing performance of ‘Amazing Grace’ & ‘Hold My Hand’ at the 2017 CMA Awards honoring recent shooting and hurricane victims.

Wow! Eric Church, Lady Antebellum, Darius Rucker and Keith Urban started off the 51st annual CMA Awards on Nov. 8 with a jaw dropping all-star group performance that awed the crowd at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. The audience hushed as the spotlight first hit Eric who soulfully sang “Amazing Grace” in the dimly lit arena. It was a truly touching moment that was clearly a tribute to the ones we have lost in recent shootings and natural disasters. They wern’t done there though as the lights came on and the rest of the mega stars sang Hootie & The Blowfish’s epic hit “Hold My Hand.” The star studded crowd got on their feet and clapped their hands as it was literally impossible to keep a smile off your face! All that goodness to start one show is more than we deserve. But if that wasn’t enough, Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley then took center stage to co-host the award show for the 10th time! Check out Carrie and more stars rocking the red carpet here!

What an amazing night for music! In addition to the plethora of superstar talents that opened the show, the Country Music Association Awards also showcased some of the top talents in the business. Mega pop star Pink and the always fabulous Kenny Chesney performed their Musical Event of the Year nominated track “Setting the World on Fire.” Not only that but how lucky are we to see Tim McGraw and Faith Hill(who looked gorgeous)slaying their hit duet “Speak to a Girl.” It doesn’t stop there either! How about Dierks Bentley singing with Rascal Flatts, Kelsea Ballerini duetting with Reba and Kane Brown duetting with Brad Paisley. And if you happen to also be a One Direction fan you’re able to sing along with Niall Horan as he collabs with Maren Morris. The three-hour show is just jam packed with amazing chart topping, beloved acts! In addition to those collaborations, Carrie, Miranda Lambert, Old Dominion, Jon Pardi, Little Big Town, Garth Brooks, Luke Bryan, Thomas Rhett, Chris Stapleton and Brothers Osborne, are all set to perform.

Couldn't ask for a better way to open the 51st #CMAawards! Watch NOW on @ABCNetwork! pic.twitter.com/CnDKjpCdx6 — CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) November 9, 2017

