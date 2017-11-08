Ed Westwick: LAPD Investigating Kristina Cohen’s Rape Claim Against ‘Gossip Girl’ Star

‘Gossip Girl’ star Ed Westwick has come under after actress Kristina Cohen came forward to allege he raped her in 2014. Now the LAPD is investigating.

Fans were shocked on Monday, Nov. 6, when Kristina Cohen took to Facebook to accuse TV star Ed Westwick, 30, of raping her in 2014. Despite Ed’s immediate dismissal of the claims, we’re now learning that the LAPD is actively investigating Kristina’s claims. Her allegations come as countless individuals have come forward in recent weeks to shared their personal stories of sexual victimization in Hollywood, beginning with the downfall of former movie producer Harvey Weinstein, 65. Head here for more pics of Ed.

“There was a report taken on the morning of Nov. 7 by Kristina Cohen at our Hollywood Division station,” a rep with the LAPD tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “At this point in time there has been an investigation opened into the claims made by Kristina Cohen that she was assaulted by Mr. Westwick three years ago in 2014. Because of the sensitive nature of the case and the allegations, we are unable to provide a copy of the report at this time.”

