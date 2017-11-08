Trump’s PR Director Hope Hicks Upstages Melania Trump With Her Style On Asia Trip

It’s a fashion face-off! Melania Trump better watch out, as her husband’s PR director has been upstaging her with her style throughout their recent trip to Asia! See the news pics, here!

Move over, Melania Trump! It looks like there’s a new fashionista in town, and she’s none other than Donald‘s White House communications director, Hope Hicks. As you can see in our photo gallery above, Melania, 47, has been getting upstaged by Hope, 29, at each event they’ve attended during Donald’s 12-day trip around Asia. It’s a fashion face-off we never knew we wanted, but now that we’ve seen these new photos, we can’t wait to see what they wear next, as they make stops in South Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippines! Click here to see pics from Melania and Hope’s trip around Asia!

Just two days ago, on Monday Nov. 6, Melania and Hope attended a state banquet in Tokyo, where the First Lady wore a very traditional floor-length gown for the occasion. It was bright red and very regal, but Hope still managed to get most of the attention from onlookers, as she showed up to the event in a chic tuxedo, which featured a traditional white tuxedo shirt and an oversized black bow tie worn at her neck! Hope also wore her hair down in a sexy blowout, while Melania wore her hair in an updo. (See more pics of these outfits here!)

And at the National Assembly in Seoul on Wednesday, Nov. 8, Hope upstaged Melania again when she wore a stunning, very feminine, long-sleeved grey turtleneck sweater with puff shoulders (See more pics here!). She may had been sitting two rows behind Melania at the event, but all eyes were on her! Especially because Melania played it safe with a classic look in an all-black outfit, featuring a black blazer tightened at the waist with a matching belt.

Don’t get us wrong — both ladies have been looking fabulous during this trip, but Hope has been coloring outside the lines when it comes to her fashion choices and we love it! To see their other competing looks, click through our gallery above!

HollywoodLifers, whose style do YOU like better? Tell us below!