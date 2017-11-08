Did Will & Jada Pinkett Smith Give Tyrese $5 Million To Help During Wild Custody War?

Tyrese claims his good friends Will and Jada Pinkett Smith loaned him $5 million to help with his finances after a nasty custody battle his ex. But, there may be more to the story. What really happened?

Is Tyrese Gibson, 38, telling the truth? Just two days ago [Nov. 6], Tyrese took to Instagram with a collage of himself and Will, 49, and Jada Pinkett Smith, 46, to reveal that the couple loaned him a whopping $5 million to support his on-going financial woes. Tyrese wrote a long message, where he praised the couple for helping to keep him and his family afloat as he was going through a custody battle with his ex-wife, Norma Gibson over their only child, a daughter Shayla Gibson, 10. However, Will and Jada never confirmed Tyrese’s claims. And now, TMZ says the famous couple did NOT lend their good friend any money whatsoever! Sources directly linked to the couple claim none of Tyrese’s story is true, and Will and Jada are reportedly concerned that Tyrese is on the brink of a breakdown.

Tyrese’s claims about receiving a loan from the couple went like this. — “When we show UP for each-other there’s nothing that can’t be done I️ repeat nothing…… My wife kept the news away from me cause I’ve been on with lawyers all day but our family and our sister Jada-Pinkett Smith and my brother Will Smith just sent us 5 million dollars to help keep us afloat- You’ve guys asked me to get off and stay off the Internet now that my daughters legal fees will be paid ! will listen….. The Smiths’s and their whole family has always shown up for The Gibson’s Uncle Will you’re an uncle for real…..”

Tyrese, Will and Jada’s friendship stretches back many years. The trio have been close and have supported each other through thick and thin. In fact, on Nov. 4, Tyrese posted a photo to Instagram of himself on the phone with Jada. He wrote: “Sometimes you just need 1 phone call……….. Just know that God is the greatest…… They don’t want any love….. They told me to go easy…. just know that it’s just good to know there’s still some really nice sincere people out here…… Jada-Pinkett-Smith and my hero WILL SMITH….. Not only does your heart beat for Shayla…… it beats for the world……. We love and appreciate you more thank you could ever know.”

Tyrese was in and out of court over the last few weeks due to a nasty custody battle with his ex-wife, Norma Gibson over their daughter Shayla, 10. Just last week, Tyrese posted an emotionally distraught video, where he alluded to his financial troubles, saying that he already pays Norma $13,000 a month. His claims about Will and Jada’s loan came shortly after, and so did this bombshell; On Friday, Nov. 3, the Department of Child and Family Services closed its investigation into the actor. They will not press any criminal charges against him after his ex-wife alleged he beat Shayla and was granted a temporary restraining order.

In response to the restraining order, Tyrese told E! News in a statement: “After 9 years of working extremely hard to co-parent our child, I am disappointed to learn that the mother of my daughter has made gross and false accusations against my character in a shameful attempt to ruin our co-parenting efforts. There is nothing I love more in this world than my daughter and I would never do anything to harm her well-being or happiness. Co-parenting is tough and it’s unfortunate when your partner tries to sabotage the situation with hurtful lies and irrational behavior.”

Throughout his social media outbursts, Tyrese has even taken shots at his former friend and Fast & Furious co-star, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, 45.

