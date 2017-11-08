Is Tamar Braxton Accusing Vince Herbert Of Cheating In Wild Rant Days After Filing For Divorce?

Tamar Braxton finally broke her social media silence after filing for divorce from Vincent Herbert, and she went on a full out rant on Instagram. Now, fans think she just admitted that Vince cheated on her!

Did a cheating husband lead to the demise of Tamar Braxton, 40, and Vincent Herbert‘s, 44, marriage? After going social media silent after she filed for divorce from Vince, Tamar just spilled the tea… fans believe. In an Instagram rant [seen below] Nov. 8, she said that the things that a marriage is made up of — “hope, faith, love and dignity” — are no longer part of her marriage to Vince. After admitting that she was married to say that she had a relationship, Tamar wrote, “… some of us have been living a lie.” She alluded that parts of her marriage have not come to light, until now that is.

She wrote: “… what’s NOT being surfaced is that he has one or several girlfriends, or she’s never home, or he’s very general when he speaks, or ‘this doesn’t sound like him’ or he’s so busy lately!! .etc.etc.. u have to think to yourself? When is enough enough? Is it ok that he checks up on u when his phone(s) R stuck to him like glue? Is it ok that his friends are HIS friends but my friends are “our” friends? Or, we fight but that’s ‘passion’ let’s get deep for a second..we can argue & u can tell me to [get] out of ‘your’ house when I’m the house of cards? None of this is ok.. & while I’m not pushing anyone out of the door..I’m just telling you what has pushed me out of mine! That LAST time was the LAST time”.

Tamar revealed that her marriage to Vince cannot be anymore “broken or apart” than it is at this moment, despite their 9-year anniversary lingering around the corner. She said that married people stay together for “face value” or to say “we did it,” without mentioning if that’s why she and Vince held on as long as they did.

So, what really happened between Tamar and Vince? While Tamar and Vince have yet to directly reveal the behind the scenes happenings of their split, fans have questions after Tamar’s rant. — Did Vince cheat? Did Vince have multiple cell phones?

The rest of Tamar’s message read: “Thank God this is HIS purpose..yes I just dropped #bluebirdofhappiness &Tamar &Vince is coming back on Thursday but on GOD this has NOTHING to do with ME or a JOB!!.here is the thing,& MY truth..you don’t have to like me & while I’m woke,I can see that most of you don’t now..even when you did.something has changed w/her..but it’s ok, because I don’t..well,didn’t like me either.I told myself I would do whatever it took to keep my family together,to see a smile on someone who has seen us smile on their face hoping we could offer them hope, faith, Love & dignity that I once possessed. But the truth is all of those things are NOT within the marriage of Tamar & Vince ..at least not anymore.married people who are reading will know what I mean.Sometimes we stay”married”for face value or to say”we did it” but the truth is..it couldn’t be more broken & further apart than we are NOW!..even on an anniversary! You can say he did this, she did that,I put up with”this”& I’ve suffered & endured”this”for so long..but the TRUTH is that this was your choice2 stay we get so caught up in WE are”winning”in love that we are LOSING a battle that doesn’t have ANYTHING 2 do with us! I decided I didn’t want to be married for the sake of saying so.I wanted to have a relationship.Someone to share my/our dreams,our successes, our failures,our past,present & future with..& not finding out shit online..some of us have been living a LIE!”

The news broke that Tamar filed for divorce from Vince at the end of Oct. 2017. “At this time we can confirm Ms. Braxton has made an extremely difficult decision and has filed for divorce from Vincent Herbert,” her rep told PEOPLE in a statement. “Collectively, their son Logan and his well-being during this extremely unfortunate process is most important. We ask that everyone respects her privacy during this incredibly difficult time. She appreciates everyone’s love and prayers.” Tamar and Vince’s son is 4-years-old.

In wake of their split, the couple’s reality show is still on. Tamar & Vince returns for season five on Thursday, Nov. 9, at 9 PM ET on WE tv. Watch the official trailer, above.

