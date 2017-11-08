CMA Awards Worst Dressed Stars 2017 — Kellie Pickler, Brittany Snow & More

Yikes! These stars just didn’t bring their A-game to the CMA Awards red carpet! Kellie Pickler took a feathery risk and it didn’t pay off; and there’s more where that came from! See the fashion flubs from country’s biggest night!

Someone call the fashion police, because we have some red carpet culprits! While some stars showed up and showed out at the 2017 Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, there were others who missed the mark. Sadly, the always-stunning Kellie Pickler just didn’t do it for us tonight. She hit the red carpet in a long sleeve mini dress that was covered in feathers. She certainly took a risk, but it didn’t exactly pay off. Another star who was close to missing the worst dressed list was Brittany Snow. Her makeup and auburn hair looked flawless, and so did the the deep blue color of her dress. However, Brittany’s gown just looked awkward because of its oddly placed waistline, which is one of her best features! See our worst dressed picks in our attached gallery!

Then, a dynamic duo hit the carpet — Amanda Shires and Kelly Bueno. However, it was too bad they weren’t a lethal combination in the fashion department. The two stars rocked pink tanks that read, “Mama wants to change that Nashville sound,” and knee-length, black pencil skirts with fishnet stalkings. While we love when stars make powerful statements, between the tanks, pencil skirts and fishnets, we weren’t sure what was happening. So, we’re going to have to call this one a major fail.

Moving on to the next fashion faux pas, we have to add Ashley Campbell and Carly Pearce to the list. Ashley hit the CMA Awards red carpet in a layered, white gown with a plunging neckline, that gave us major summer vibes. And, her open-toe black stilettos just didn’t mesh well with her color scheme. Pearce, on the other hand, opted for darker colors of black and blue on the red carpet. However, he see-though dress with a plunging neckline and visible undergarments was just way too much for the formal event. Maybe next time, ladies!

Although these stunning stars didn’t perform in the fashion category, they have some epic performances to look forward to during tonight’s show! Garth Brooks, Faith Hill, Reba McEntire, Lady Antebellum, Luke Bryan, Pink, and many more country crooners will all take the stage. And, be sure to keep tabs on who takes home the coveted CMA Awards, with our full winner’s list — right here!

HollywoodLifers, who was your pick for worst dressed?