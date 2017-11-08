CMA Awards Best Beauty: Miranda Lambert, Karlie Kloss & More

So many ladies looked absolutely gorgeous at the CMA Awards on Nov. 8. See the best hair and makeup looks below!

Live from Nashville, some of country’s biggest stars looks absolutely gorgeous on the red carpet and on stage. Jessie James Decker‘s full, textured low pony was done by Marissa Marino, who told us the how to: “To start, I prepped with a mousse and blow dried hair with the new ghd air nocturne hairdryer. I then used the ghd CURVE classic wave wand, wrapping 1-inch sections starting at the bottom of her hair around the wand…After the hair cooled down, I combed them out a bit to make them more natural and effortless looking. To prepare for the ponytail, I separated the top and sides of the hair and clipped those pieces away, putting the remaining hair into a ponytail. Then, I backcombed the top and sides, pinning these pieces into the ponytail to create a more undone, romantic look. For the finishing touch, I set the look with hairspray and she was good to go!”

For Kelsea Ballerini‘s gorgeous Hollywood waves, stylist Kelsey Deenihan used Paul Mitchell INVISIBLEWEAR products and Pro Tools. Performer and nominee Miranda Lambert‘s stunning hair was styled by Johnny Lavoy, who used PRO Beauty Tools. Her cat eye makeup was done by Moani Lee.

Karlie Kloss wore her hair in loose waves, styled by Sarah Potempa. Her makeup was done by Jo Baker. Sarah did double duty tonight — she also styled Lea Michele‘s locks in a sleek ponytail.

Carrie Underwood rocked the red carpet with her hair in loose waves and a pretty pink lip. But she switched it up throughout the show! Faith Hill looked ageless with a high top knot on her head and bold red lip. Scroll through the gallery to see the best hair and makeup looks of the night!

