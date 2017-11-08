Niall Horan, Chris Lane & More of The Hottest Hunks At The 2017 CMAs

The CMA Awards never lets us down with supplying some sweet eye candy. Some of the most attractive men of the country music scene were spotted on Nov. 8 for the CMA Awards. Check out these studs!

While arriving at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, the men were dressed to kill for the 2017 CMA Awards, and nearly everyone looked their sharpest. After all, it’s the biggest night in country music, so even the men had to step up their game when it comes to strutting their stuff. We have to start with Chris Lane. The “Fix” singer is fixing to win Best Dressed of the night, as the 32-year-old singer showed up in a dapper suit. With a sharply trimmed beard and exceptional hair, Chris made everybody want to get into his lane. The same can be said of Mr. Niall Horan. The former One Direction singer was set to duet with Maren Morris at the CMAs. After seeing Niall on the red carpet, it’s safe to say many Directioners would love to replace Maren for some one-on-one time with their 1D dreamboat.

High Valley studs Curtis and Brad Rempel were a pair of Canadian cuties at the CMA Awards. Curtis looked quite elegant in his suit-and-jeans combo (a staple of any country music awards show.) His brother, Brad, ditched the denim for an olive green suit with an open shirt. Seriously, this country duo was giving fans all the feels with how they cranked up the heat. What a pair of hotties!

Chase Bryant wore a jacket with feathers on it – literally. The 24-year-old singer didn’t rock take any fashion sense from some of the Duck Dynasty crew (though Si Robertson, 69, was on the red carpet, looking sharp in a pair of snakeskin boots and a classic country look.) No, Chase wore a jacket with a feather print on it that came off as both classy and outdoorsy. Way to look sharp, Chase!

Chris Young wore a jacket with a sparkly, shiny design that glittered like all the stars in Texas, while Jon Randall kept it casual with a t-shirt and jacket. Still, he looked pretty hot. William Michael Morgan, 24, rocked a ten-gallon hat on the runway, and this cowboy is likely to get a “10” from anyone keeping score. In fact, there were so many hunks of all shapes, ages and sizes. It’s hard to pick a winner! The only person missing was the host, Brad Paisley, who was getting ready to join his better half (when it comes to hosting the CMAs) Carrie Underwood. Wonder what he’s going to wear tonight?

HollywoodLifers, whose look did you absolutely love? Which cowboy was the country hunk of your dreams?