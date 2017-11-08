CMA Awards 2017: Carrie Underwood, Mike Fisher & More Of Country Music’s Hottest Couples

Yee-haw! Country music’s biggest sweethearts flaunted their love on the red carpet of the 2017 CMA Awards. From Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher to Alex and Drake White, check out all the hot country duos!

Is there anything sweeter than a country love song? Not if you’re one of the couples attending the 2017 Country Music Association Awards on Nov. 8. Love was alive and well at the 51st annual CMA Awards, especially when Kellie Pickler, 31, and her country music beau, Kyle Jacobs arrived. The love between these two sweethearts is bigger than all of Texas (which is serious, especially when you’re talking about country music.) Kellie had the important job of manning the red carpet as all the country music superstars arrived, so she got to talk to such couples as Alex and Drake White, Gabi Dugal and Scotty McCreery and more!

Many country music fans expected Miranda Lambert, 33, and Anderson East, 29, steal the spotlight like they did in 2016 (that is, if they’re still together.) It was unlikely that her ex, Blake Shelton, 41, was going to show up with Gwen Stefani, 48, as he wasn’t nominated for a single award! However, it wouldn’t be surprising if Blake crashed the party to root on his friends.

Of course, when it comes to country-music power couples, everyone was eager to see Carrie Underwood, 34, and her hubby, former NHL superstar Mike Fisher, 37, arrive. Mike hung up his hockey gloves after the 2016-17 season with the Nashville Predators, meaning he had really no other plans for tonight. Would these two walk the red carpet as a couple, or would Carrie be too busy getting ready to host the award show to make an appearance with her man?

Would Carrie’s co-host (for the last ten years) show up on the red carpet with his sweetheart? Brad Paisley, 45, and Nashville actress Kimberly Williams-Paisley, 46, have been married since 2003, and the two could steal the spotlight from the rest of the country music couples by walking together. However, it’s possible that Brad may be too focused on his hosting duties to really strut his stuff.

Check out all the couples above, HollywoodLifers. Which country music duo is your favorite?