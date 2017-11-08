CMA Awards Best Dressed — Carrie Underwood, Maren Morris & More

Live from Nashville, Country’s biggest stars looked stunning on the red carpet on November 8. See the most gorgeous gowns of the night below! Click for pics!

Stars like Faith Hill, Maren Morris, co-host Carrie Underwood and many more looked amazing as they walked the red carpet before the CMA Awards on November 8. Held at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, this is the 51st annual show! We were so excited to see all the beautiful dresses!

Carrie looked drop dead gorgeous in a royal blue gown. It was off the shoulder, and showed off her cleavage in the most tasteful way. The ruffled neckline and sleeves added flavor and flair, and the mermaid hemline was just flawless! WOW! We can’t wait to see her many outfit changes as she hosts the show tonight!

Kelsea Ballerini, who is nominated for Female Vocalist of the Year, wore an amazing, custom Michael Kors gown and shoes, a Tyler Ellis Clutch and David Yurman jewelry. Kellie Pickler showed off her feathered, sequin black and green dress. Her short hair was curled and pushed back and her gorgeous makeup focused on her long lashes.

Jessie James Decker looked AMAZING, showing off her cute baby bump in a maroon, off-the-shoulder dress. Danielle Bradbery wore a gorgeous red halter dress with full chiffon skirt. The gorgeous look featured a thigh-high slit! Singer Cam looked lovely wearing Tadashi Shoji’s Alexa dress — an off-the-shoulder midi dress in black velvet. Velvet is one of the hottest trends this fall!

Madison “Maddie” Marlow wore an Anne Barge Black Label red, silk crepe gown with gorgeous cutouts. Taylor “Tae” Dye wore a black Francesca Miranda lace gown, with chiffon and embroidery details, that was accented with Swarovski crystals. TV host Alex Hudgens wore a stunning jumpsuit with white pants on the bottom and a plunging sequin top! Meghan Linsey wore a black, one-shoulder, slightly sheer gown with a hint of shimmer.

Carly Pearce wore an amazing Hayley Paige dress.

HollywoodLifers, who was best dressed at the CMA Awards?