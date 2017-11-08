CMA Awards 2017 Winners List: Brothers Osborne & More

The CMA Awards 2017 are here! Follow along right here as the winners are announced during the show and see if your fave stars took home any big awards!

This year was HUGE for country music, and at the CMA Awards on Nov. 8, the biggest and best stars in the genre are being honored. Miranda Lambert leads the pack in terms of nominations this year, scoring FIVE major mentions in some of the biggest categories, including Female Vocalist of the Year and Album of the Year. Right behind her are Keith Urban and Little Big Town, with four nods each. Keith is even up for the most highly anticipated honor of the night, Entertainer of the Year, which he hasn’t won since back in 2005. Could this be the time for his comeback?!

For the tenth year in a row, the CMAs are being hosted by Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood, with a plethora of special presenters and performers also taking the stage throughout the night. Keep refreshing this page all night long, as we’ll be updating the winners as they’re announced during the live broadcast! The winners are indicated in BOLD under their categories below!

Entertainer of the Year

Garth Brooks

Luke Bryan

Eric Church

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Female Vocalist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Reba McEntire

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood

Male Vocalist of the Year

Dierks Bentley

Eric Church

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

New Artist of the Year

Lauren Alaina

Luke Combs

Old Dominion

Jon Pardi

Brett Young

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady Antebellum

Little Big Town

Old Dominion

Rascal Flatts

Zac Brown Band

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

LoCash

Maddie & Tae

Album of the Year

“The Breaker” – Little Big Town

“From A Room: Volume 1” – Chris Stapleton

“Heart Break” – Lady Antebellum

“The Nashville Sound” – Jason Isbell

“The Weight Of These Wings” – Miranda Lambert

Single of the Year

“Better Man” – Little Big Town

“Blue Ain’t Your Color” – Keith Urban

“Body Like A Back Road” – Sam Hunt

“Dirt On My Boots” – Jon Pardi

“Tin Man” – Miranda Lambert

Song of the Year (for songwriter)

“Better Man” – Taylor Swift

“Blue Ain’t Your Color” – Clint Lagerberg, Hillary Lindsey, Steven Lee Olsen

“Body Like A Back Road” – Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne

“Dirt On My Boots” – Rhett Akins, Jesse Frasure, Ashley gorley

“Tin Man” – Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall

Musical Event

“Craving You” – Thomas Rhett & Maren Morris

“Funny How Time Slips Away” – Glen Campbell & Willie Nelson

“Kill A Word” – Eric Church & Rhiannon Giddens

“Setting The World On Fire” – Kenny Chesney & P!nk

“Speak To A Girl” – Tim McGraw & Faith Hill

Music Video of the Year

“Better Man” – Little Big Town

“Blue Ain’t Your Color” – Keith Urban

“Craving You” – Thomas Rhett ft. Maren Morris

“It Ain’t My Fault” – Brothers Osborne

“Vice” – Miranda Lambert

