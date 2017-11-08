CMA Awards Red Carpet: Carrie Underwood, Jessie James Decker & More Stun

Prepare for your jaw to be on the floor, because country music’s finest brought their A-game to the Country Music Association Awards red carpet. We’ve got pics to prove it!

Carrie Underwood, 34, slayed in blue. Hunter Hayes, 26, rocked his plaid suit. That’s how some of our favorite stars kicked off the 2017 Country Music Association Awards red carpet on Wednesday night, November 8, in Nashville, Tennessee. The fashion was nothing short of incredible as names like Jessie James Decker, 29, Kellie Pickler, 31, and sweetheart Kelsea Ballerini, 24, strutted their stuff for the cameras. We’re obsessed with all of these amazing looks!

Lets start with the co-host with the most, Carrie, who was a vision in a form-fitting blue gown. The off-the-shoulder gown featured a sexy v-cut as well as a train that flowed out over Carrie’s feet. Pregnant Jessie also went for an off-the-shoulder look, showing off her growing baby bump as she glowed in a burgundy gown. Engaged Kelsea looked beautiful in a white gown with sparkling embellishments as she cozied up to her fiance, Morgan Evans. Other standout looks included Danielle Bradberry and Lindsay Ell in red, Easton Corbin in a gold jacket, and hunky Chris Lane in all-black.

