Darius Rucker Is Joined By Country Music Royalty & More Of The Best Moments From The 2017 CMAs

OMG! What a show! The 2017 CMA Awards was one unforgettable night of fashion and music! Take a look back at all the best moments right here!

The 51 annual CMA Awards have sadly drawn to a close. Thankfully, the night was filled with loads of hilarious and touching moments we won’t soon forget! Who didn’t love that insane opening featuring Eric Church, 40, singing “Amazing Grace”? Then, they transitioned to Darius Rucker, 51, Lady Antebellum, Keith Urban, 50, and pretty much every other country music star you can think of performing “Hold My Hand”! Amazing! And that was just the beginning! Take a look at the best moments from the show right here!

After 9 years of seeing Brad Paisley, 45, and Carrie Underwood, 34, effortlessly tackle co-hosting duties, we knew they would have something special in store this time around! And the lovable pair did not disappoint! We were in stitches when Brad broke out all the political tracks Carrie said they weren’t allowed to play in the “politics-free show.” That included the hilarious “Before He Tweets,” which poked some fun at President Donald Trump, 71! Sound familiar? That’s because he playfully ripped off Carrie’s “Before He Cheats.” So funny!

Anyone who’s tuned in for the Country Music Association Awards in past knows that the performers who show up for the show tend to prepare something special. And that has never been more true with this year! Legend Reba McEntire, 62, and the gorgeous Kelsea Ballerini, 24, paired up for a stirring duet of “Legends.” Breathtaking!

Garth Brooks, 55, also dropped by to perform a moving rendition of “Ask Me How I Know” for the roaring crowd. There’s a reason this guy’s name is synonymous with country music greatness! One Direction member Niall Horan, 24, also made his CMAs debut perform to sing “Seeing Blind” alongside Maren Morris and it was too cute for words!

Catch Brad and Carrie’s hilarious Q&A? They briefly let fans in on their secret to getting in shape for the awards show and it was fantastic. So what’s their secret? Goat Yoga. Best as we can tell they let a billy-goat stand on them as they attempt Yoga poses! Of course, the moments are captured for our viewing pleasure!

Writer, director and actor Tyler Perry, 48, also made an appearance to call for unity across genres and cultures in the face of so much division when presenting Album of the Year to Chris Stapleton, 39. And, of course, he managed to strike the perfect note with his words.

