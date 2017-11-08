Chris Stapleton Gives Us The Feels At 2017 CMAs With Emotional Performance Of ‘Broken Halos’

That was amazing. No one rocks Nashville better than Chris Stapleton and his performance of ‘Broken Halos’ at the 2017 CMAs was nothing short of legendary. Keep reading for the inside scoop on this iconic country performance.

On Nov. 8th, 2017, live on stage at the Bridgestone Arena, in gorgeous Nashville, Tennessee, the heartland of country music, the biggest country music stars gathered to hand out a few awards and listen to greats like Chris Stapleton sing his little heart out. While he sweetly strummed his acoustic guitar, in front of other great singers like, Luke Bryan, Reba McEntire and Miranda Lambert, Chris sang alongside his band while giving everyone in the world something to smile about. His haunting and melodic hit song, “Broken Halo” was sung with so much soul and passion, that his appearance may go down as one of the greatest in the history of the legendary award show. Amazing.

Hosted by the gorgeous Carrie Underwood and the talented Brad Paisley, the CMAs was a celebration of country music and a time for healing. To recognize the tragic loss of life in Las Vegas, only weeks prior, the hosts expressed love at the top of the show. “We are going to do what families do, come together,” Carrie remarked to which Brad replied with, “We Love you and we will never forget you.” It may seem tough to move on from a senseless tragedy in which 58 country music fans were left dead and another 527 were injured at the Route 91 Harvest Festival during which Jason Aldean was on stage performing but Chris’ performance helped heal the traumatized world of country music.

Chris’ performance came after winning a well-deserved award for album of the year for ‘From A Room: Volume One.’ He is the man and his big night came after an opening performance featuring Darius Rucker and after Taylor Swift won a CMA award for Song of the Year for her track, ‘Better Man,’ sung by Little Big Town. It was a unforgettable night for country music fans and for Swifties will be listening to more new music when her album, ‘Reputation,’ drops on Nov. 10th. How exciting.

