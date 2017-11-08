‘Chicago P.D.’ Scoop: Jesse Lee Soffer Teases ‘Dark’ Halstead & ‘Sparks’ With New Character

The future does not look good for Halstead. HollywoodLife.com talked EXCLUSIVELY with ‘Chicago P.D.’ star Jesse Lee Soffer about the ‘deep, dark hole’ Halstead is about to go down and so much more.

Detective Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) has been through a lot these past few months. Not only did his partner and lover Erin Lindsay (Sophia Bush) leave Chicago for New York, he also accidentally killed a little girl during a shootout gone wrong. Halstead has yet to truly deal with those two major life events, and the weight of everything may push him over the edge. Chicago P.D. fans, you’re going to see a whole new side of Halstead, so start preparing yourselves now. HollywoodLife.com got the chance to talk to Jesse EXCLUSIVELY at One Chicago Day about what’s ahead for his character.

In the midst of this darker path for Halstead, Jesse teases that his new partner Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) will be there for him. There’s also a new character coming, played by Quantico’s Anabella Acosta, who may or may not be the greatest influence on Halstead during his difficult time. All the Halstead scoop you’ve been waiting for is below. Check out our Q&A now!

What’s coming up for Halstead? Is he going to get to a good place again?

Jesse Lee Soffer: No, I think it’s going to be a long road before Halstead gets to a good spot. He’s going to go down a deep, dark hole for a minute. I think after Lindsay left and then killing that little girl, even though he was vindicated in the whole thing, it’s sending him down a rabbit hole that I don’t think there’s any light at the end of the tunnel right now. He’s going to be depressed, dark, and not acting like himself for a while. So that will be interesting for fans to see a different side and to see him kind of come unraveled.

Will Upton be there for him?

Jesse Lee Soffer: As a partner, she’s definitely going to be there for him. I think she cares a lot and really wants him to come out the other side of this thing. And who knows beyond that. We’ll see if there’s… we’ll leave it at that

Why do you think Upton is a good partner for Halstead after Lindsay?

Jesse Lee Soffer: Well, he’s used to working with a female partner, first and foremost. Obvious comparison [laughs]. Upton’s character is really cool because she’s kind of badass. She’s an ass kicker. She came from gangs before this and is used to doing what she has to do to get the job done. She’s a tough cop, so I think they go hand in hand.

Anabelle Acosta is coming to the show, what can you tease about Halstead’s dynamic with her?

Jesse Lee Soffer: There’s definitely some sparks there, and Halstead and her character have a lot of chemistry. I think that she kinds of plays into him going down that rabbit hole a little bit and going to the darker side of life.

The show’s 100th episode is coming up. Is there anything you want to see happen for Halstead?

Jesse Lee Soffer: I like that we’re kind of unraveling him right now and watching him break down, but it’d be nice to see him come back stronger afterwards, having learned some lessons and being better off for it and finding his way back to the hero we know him to be.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.

