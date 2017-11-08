‘Chicago P.D.’s Tracy Spiridakos Teases Upton’s ‘Hard Decision’ Ahead & More Scoop

‘Chicago P.D.’ took a brief hiatus due to the World Series, but now it’s BACK! HL talked EXCLUSIVELY with Tracy Spiridakos about Upton’s big episode. Plus, how will her partnership with Halstead evolve?

Tracy Spiridakos joined the cast of Chicago P.D. full-time in season 5, but we still haven’t learned all that much about Upton. Well, that’s going to change with the Nov. 8 episode. Upton has to work with Vice Sergeant Sean McGrady (guest star Wil Traval), whom she doesn’t like very much at all, to help Intelligence solve a drug-related murder. When McGrady turns up dead during the investigation, the case goes into a direction no one could have ever seen coming.

HollywoodLife.com spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Tracy at One Chicago Day about how this person from Upton’s past will impact her going forward. We also discussed her partnership with Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer), which seems to be in a great place at the moment. Tracy acknowledges that Upton and Halstead make a “good team,” and Upton will be there for Halstead when he needs it. Check out our scoop below!

Upton’s going to get a blast from the past with this McGrady character. Who is this guy and how is he connected to her?

Tracy Spiridakos: They have a past that we don’t really explore, but they don’t get on very well. She doesn’t like him. We get to see the tension and how she deals with that situation. And then there’s a big twist that happens in the episode, and she kind of gets put in a circumstance where she has to make a very hard decision. We’ll get to learn how she deals with those situations.

Upton is new on the scene but she seems to have a really great partnership with Halstead. Will it stay that way?

Tracy Spiridakos: I think there’s moments coming where Halstead is battling some inner demons, and Upton is there to support him, even though he might not be there to support himself. There’s a bit of tension there with that, but they make a good team. They’re good partners.

From what we’ve seen so far, Upton is a good cop. Hank has done some less than stellar things in the past, will that prove to be a problem going forward?

Tracy Spiridakos: I mean, I don’t know what’s coming up. They tell us nothing. So far, he helps her kind of get over this one obstacle that’s coming up in this Wednesday’s episode. They kind of butt heads initially on that, but it’s not over policing, it’s kind of in the way she handles the situation.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.

