Charlie Sheen Accused Of Raping Teenage Corey Haim: Former Friend’s Shocking Claims

A former friend of Corey Haim’s has gone on-record to allege that the late actor was sexually assaulted by Charlie Sheen when Corey was just 13. Here are Dominick Brascia’s shocking and horrifying claims.

Former actor, Dominick Brascia, claims that Charlie Sheen is a child molester who preyed on Corey Haim when Corey was just a young teenager. “Haim told me he had sex with Sheen when they filmed Lucas,” Dominick tells the National Enquirer (at the time Lucas filmed, Charlie was 19 and Corey was 13). “He told me they smoked pot and had sex. He said they had anal sex. Haim said after it happened, Sheen became very cold and rejected him. When Corey wanted to fool around again, Charlie was not interested.” Corey allegedly told Dominick that he and Charlie had sex again when he was in his 20s, but the late actor was reportedly no longer into it after that alleged tryst.

While Dominick is the only person who would go on record with his allegations, the Enquirer claims that there are more than 100 other people who said Corey confirmed to them that Charlie was the “Hollywood mogul” who sexually abused him. Back in 2013, Corey Feldman published a memoir, in which he detailed alleged abuse he and Haim faced while working on Lucas, which matches up with Dominick’s own allegations. Dominick also claims that he was with Corey [Haim] at a restaurant one time, when Charlie approached them, and later allegedly told Dominick, about Corey [Haim], “I just don’t like that little a**hole. I hate that a**hole. Get him out of here. He’s a freaking jerk.”

Meanwhile, several Lucas cast and crew members, who did not want to be named, also claim that Charlie allegedly preyed on young female extras, most of whom were under 18, while on the movie set. One of the extras alleges to the mag, “I talked with him for a long time and kissed him. I was in a bathroom with him at one point. He tried to get me to have sex.” A member of the Lucas choir, Trevor Peet, who was on-set with alleged victims, adds, “People were talking. Some of the girls went back to his hotel room with him and he dropped his pants and said, ‘Hey, can you do me a favor?'”

HollywoodLife.com has reached out to Charlie’s legal representative for comment, and did not immediately receive a response. Dominick’s last listed management team tell us they have not spoken to the former actor in four years, but are “aware of the situation, and will also say, without FACTS, it’s all speculation.”

