J.Lo & A-Rod, Jelena & More Couples Whose Love Could Last Forever

Love is hard to find, especially in Hollywood. However, these pairs have found their perfect match! Jennifer Lopez, 48, and Alex Rodriguez, 42, may have linked up later in life, but it’s evident that these two are in it for the long haul! And, our favorite on-and-off lovers, Justin Bieber, 23, and Selena Gomez, 25, are two stars who just can’t quit each other. So, we’ve rounded up the celeb duos whose love is here to stay! Check out all of the cutest couples in our attached gallery!

They work out together, they’ve blended their families, and they’re Hollywood’s most stylish pair — They’re J.Lo and A-Rod! The couple, who has been dating since March 2017, and Jenny From The Block and her retired Yankee turned sports correspondent have already graced the cover of Vanity Fair. In the multi-page spread, J.Lo and A-Rod posed for sultry snaps together, truly making their couple status official AF. In the mag, the pair complimented one another, with witty jokes and similar interests. The pair even revealed that they feel very much like “twins.” We’re totally shipping this pair!

Then, there’s everyone’s love or hate couple — Jelena. You either love them because their romance is like a dramatic movie; or, you don’t exactly agree with the pairing because of their tumultuous past… Both Selena and Justin have accused each other of cheating in the past. But, there’s one thing you can’t argue when it comes to Jelena, they always find their way back to each other! It all started in 2009, when Justin had a public crush on Selena. However, she was a bit older… in teen years it seemed like a lifetime. He eventually had his manager reach out to hers, and well, the rest is history; a very wild history, to say the least.

After Jelena came together then drifted apart, and repeated the cycle for years on end, they finally came full circle in mid October, when they were spotted hanging out at her CA home with mutual friends. The internet almost broke at the time, because she was still dating The Weeknd, 27. After a few other hangouts, it seemed like Jelena were back on track. And, low and behold, Selena and The Weeknd happened to split in the midst of the Jelena turmoil. And, that brings us up to the current date, where they are still hanging out, and we’re still swooning over it. So, we can’t wait to see what happens with Jelena 2.0!

Hollywood is filled with adorable, new couples who have endless amounts of potential. Khloe Kardashian, 33, and Tristan Thompson, 26, have been going strong since Sept. 2016, and they reportedly have a baby on the way! Then, there’s her sisters, Kylie Jenner, 20, and Kourtney Kardashian, 38, who’ve also found new love. Kylie is dating rapper Travis Scott, 25, and things are so good between the pair, that she’s even reportedly expecting a little one of her own! And, if you can’t stop staring at Kourt’s new man, former boxer and current model, Younes Bendjima, raise your hands high! The pair have been dating since early 2017, and this marks the first time Kourt’s actually moved on from her ex, Scott Disick, 34. You’ve got to love love. Be sure to check out all of these couples and more in our above gallery!

