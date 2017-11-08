Carrie Underwood Delivers Chilling Tribute At CMA Awards With Special Mention Of Vegas Victims

Country music legend, Carrie Underwood, just touched hearts all over the world with a candlelit performance of ‘Softly and Tenderly’ as the In Memoriam tribute, which included the victims of the Vegas massacre.

Carrie Underwood, 34, took the stage at the 2017 CMA Awards for a moving performance of “Softly and Tenderly” which was downright incredible. The performance was the featured In Memoriam segment of the ceremony, so as Carrie’s voice sent shivers down our spine photos and memories of fallen country greats flashed on the screen behind her. Some of the faces we saw were Troy Gentry, Don Williams, and Vince Gill, just to name a few. However, it was the final batch of faces that truly shook the Country Music Association Awards on Wednesday, November 8 — the faces of the Las Vegas shooting victims who were murdered on October 1.

The camera panned away from Carrie to focus on the heartbreaking images of dozen of innocent lives taken too soon. Although we couldn’t see Carrie, you could audibly hear her voice crack as she began to cry. The singer was so overcome with emotion she paused briefly and the audience respectfully remained silent as the music continued without her. All 58 faces of the country music fans who were killed on October 1 while attending the Route 91 Harvest festival were shown. The moment was truly haunting, and we have to give Carrie major kudos for managing to keep it together the way she did. It’s needless to say that there wasn’t a dry eye in the house as the lights lowered on Carrie’s silhouette once her performance was over.

