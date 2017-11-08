Carrie Underwood Dazzles In 7 Looks At CMA Awards: A Round-Up Of Her Outfits

Carrie Underwood had not one, not two, but 7 looks at the 2017 CMA Awards, while she hosted the annual show for the 10th year in a row! From cleavage-baring gowns, to her signature sexy legs, Carrie was the real winner!

Just when we didn’t think it was possible for Carrie Underwood, 34, to top last year’s Country Music Association Awards looks, she proved us all wrong! The singer pulled out all the stops for her 2017 hosting gig with Brad Paisley, 45, on Nov. 8, and we’re breaking down her seven looks from country’s biggest night! First, she hit the red carpet in a stunning, curve-hugging, navy blue gown with embellished sleeves. Carrie accessorized her first look of the night with Butani sapphire and diamond earrings, a Hearts on Fire diamond ring, and an Anabela Chan lab-grown blue sapphire ring.

Carrie opened the show with her co-host, Brad, in a gorgeous, deep red gown. The singer went on to rock numerous other looks, including a cream-colored gown, covered in flowers; a multi-colored, abstract mini dress; a black mini dress; and, a stunning, white ball gown for her emotional performance. Finally, Carrie finished out the night in a skintight, beaded jumpsuit with a long cape, which showed off her incredible figure.

Before tonight’s hosting gig, Carrie teased us all with a rack filled with dresses inside her CMA Awards dressing room. The packed rack contained dresses with sequins, sexy minis, and show-stopping gowns. And, the tease was certainly worth the wait.

Just before hitting center stage at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena for the 10th consecutive time, Carrie and Brad teased their hosting duties. “This isn’t the easiest year to do comedy,” Brad admitted. “But it’s also in some ways the most important (year). Because there’s two ways you could go about this show, and I prefer the one that’s uplifting, and takes us and says ‘It’s more important than ever that we play country music. It’s more important than ever that we laugh, and that we love one another and come together.’”

Her 2017 looks may have out shined her 2016 outfits, nonetheless, how can you forget her whopping 10 looks last year! Yes, 10. Not only did she pay tribute to Shania Twain, 52, and Reba McEntire, 62, wearing almost identical, yet modernized versions of their past gown, but Carrie rocked a slew of designers. She stunned in two Mac Duggal designs, as well as three Elie Madi numbers when she took the stage last year. And, she took the stage to perform her hit, Dirty Laundry, in a white Marina Toybina dress with a leather harness!

As another successful CMA Awards show is in the books, check out all of tonight’s winners HERE! Congrats to the country stars!

HollywoodLifers, which one of Carrie’s looks was your favorite?