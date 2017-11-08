Carrie Underwood Stuns In Ruffled Blue Gown At 2017 CMA Awards

She keeps getting better! CMA Awards co-host Carrie Underwood looked picture perfect on the red carpet before the show. WOW. Get the details on her blue gown here!

Blue over you! Carrie Underwood, 34, showed off her flawless figure in a skin tight blue dress that was just magnificent as she walked the red carpet at the CMA Awards on Nov. 8. Held live from Nashville, the co-host stunned before the show in an off-the-shoulder gown with mermaid hemline. Absolutely amazing! She capped it off with soft waves in her hair and gorgeous makeup. Her eyes were defined while her lips were nude and glossy. She was definitely best dressed!

We can’t wait to see her outfits throughout the show. Last year she had 11 insane looks — do you think she will top it this year? Not only did Carrie show off her amazing fashion sense, but she showed off her toned body. I recently worked out with Carrie and her trainer Eve Overland at a Calia by Carrie Underwood event. Eve posted a photo of Carrie lifting weights on Instagram on Nov. 8, writing: “You know what’s powerful? Strength. As I’ve worked with @carrieunderwood on getting ready for tonight’s CMA awards, we’ve focused on strength. This means lifting. This means using the power within to help her prepare physically and mentally. Fitness is not just about looking good — it’s about building strength and harnessing that strength. Carrie is a strong, inspirational machine with a heart of gold. I can’t wait to see her tonight on the CMA awards. #touringtrainer.” All of her hard work definitely paid off with this look!

HollywoodLifers, did you love Carrie Underwood’s dress at the CMA Awards?