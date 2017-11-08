Woman Gives Birth On Side Of The Road After Husband Crashes Car: Baby Was ‘Sitting In Her Pants’

Talk about a WILD birth story! A pregnant Cali woman was forced to bring her baby daughter into the world in the midst of a car wreck after her husband crashed while on route to the hospital!

Ying Shi and her husband Hongwei Zhang were perhaps in TOO much of a rush on the morning of Nov. 6 as they raced to a San Diego hospital to welcome their baby girl. In all the excitement, Hongwei ended up losing control of their vehicle and crashed into a concrete barrier, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune. Ying was already going through labor, so, panicked, Hongwei tried to go find help. He ran across the street and managed to flag down the driver of a passing car who, just so happened, to be a nurse at the nearby Scripps Memorial Hospital. However, by the time the two made it back to Ying, the baby had already arrived!

“He was saying, ‘My wife! My wife!’ The next thing he said was, ’The baby came!’” the nurse, Dayna Dumont, said. “I quickly jumped out of my car.” The car wreck was no slight fender-bender either. In fact, Dayna told KSWB that the new parents’ car was badly damaged, so much so that Hongwei had to “rip” the door off to get to his wife. “I looked at her, I said, ‘Are you okay?’ She sat there calmly and said, ‘Yes … The baby’s here,’” Dayna recalled. And if that’s not crazy enough, the nurse added, “We kind of pulled her sweatpants down and there was the baby, kind of sitting in her pants.” Dayna added, “The mom was sitting there so calmly. I was asking, are you in any pain or discomfort, and she said no… She was just asking, ‘Is the baby ok?’ ”

Dayna wasn’t the only one to stop and help the couple though. A man pulled over as well, and soon police arrived on the scene — as well as medical professionals. Dayna held the baby in place as a medic cut the newborn’s umbilical cord. The family-of-three was then placed in an ambulance. Later, the couple released a statement through the hospital. They shared they had named their precious daughter Anna, reports KTLA. Click here to see gorgeous pics of celeb moms’ baby bumps.

“First of all, as Christians we want to thank God for keeping us safe through all of this. Next, we want to thank all of the people who gave us help. When this happened, we thought we were all alone,” the Ying and Hongwei explained in their statement. “But very quickly a woman stopped to help us and called 911. Then a man stopped to assist. They were both complete strangers but they stopped to help us anyway. … Our new daughter, Anna, is doing wonderful thanks to all of them.” Aw! What a beautiful happy ending.

