BTS Playing Intimate Show In Los Angeles: How You Can Get Free Tix To See The K-Pop Cuties

This is not a drill! BTS will be performing an outdoor mini-concert for the ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live Concert Series,’ and you won’t want to miss their first US performance in ages. Here’s how you can get tix!

Deep breaths: BTS (Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Rap Monster, Jimin, V and Jungkook) will play an outdoor mini-concert for Jimmy Kimmel Live on Nov. 15 in Los Angeles, CA, and tickets are free via 1iota. Click here to request up up two tickets for the event!

Per the official site, note that only waitlist spots are left, and not all requests will be accommodated. Those lucky enough to get tix will be notified by email, and you can also login and go to the “my etickets” tab to check your ticket request status. Tix are free and non-transferable, and they cannot be sold, so don’t buy from any third parties because they won’t be valid! See more pics of BTS here.

Artists typically perform multiple songs during the mini-concerts — get ready! Oh, and BTS will also be performing at the American Music Awards on Nov. 19, so be sure to tune in and check that out! Since the AMAs appearance is being billed as their American TV debut, it’s likely that the Kimmel performance will be aired at a later date, to be determined. The band is also in talks to appear on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, so keep an eye out!

ARMY, IT'S HAPPENING. @bts.bighitofficial U.S. TV DEBUT PERFORMANCE. LIVE 11.19 at 8/7c on ABC. #BTSxAMAs A post shared by American Music Awards (@amas) on Nov 3, 2017 at 7:00am PDT

