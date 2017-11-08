Brad Paisley & Kane Brown Steal The Show During Unbelievable Performance At CMA Awards

Brad Paisley and Kane Brown kicked it into high gear during their unforgettable performance of ‘Heaven South’ at the 2017 CMA Awards on Nov. 8. We’ve got all the details from the incredible night right here!

Not only did Brad Paisley, 45 kill it as the co-host of the 2017 Country Music Association Awards for the tenth year in a row on Nov. 8, but he delivered a showstopping performance of ‘Heaven South’ with budding country music sensation Kane Brown, 24 on an epic night filled with excitement and country music royalty. With 14 CMA awards to his name, Brad couldn’t have been happier to take the stage with the young star as they put on a show worthy of an encore.

Brad took the stage solo with a sextet of drummers and bassists and gave a dazzling performance of his hit ‘Heaven South’ before welcoming the young bull Kane Brown to the stage for a chart-topping duet. “I get to bring someone out for their debut that I have absolutely no doubt he is a lifer,” Brad told CMT before the awards about Kane Brown who made his CMA Awards debut tonight. “He is someone who is so talented — who will spend his life in country music.” Brad Paisley made his first performance on the CMA Awards in 2000 with Ricky Skaggs, 63 and looked like he had an absolute blast rocking the stage with Brown.

Country music has had an amazing year and this was easily one of the biggest nights for all the winners and nominees. Since the performances and nominees were announced the buzz has been insane, and tonight definitely lived up to the billing. With the next wave of country music stars like Thomas Rhett, 27 and Maren Morris, 27 taking the industry by storm, we can’t wait to see what all of these awesome artists do next!

