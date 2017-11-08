Carrie Underwood Rewrites Her Classic ‘Before He Cheats’ To Slam Trump Tweets In CMAs Opener

The Internet’s about to explode, because Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley viciously dragged Donald Trump’s rancid Twitter account at the start of the CMAs. Hear a new version of Carrie’s classic, ‘Before He Tweets.’

At the start of the 2017 Country Music Association awards on Nov. 8, Carrie Underwood, 45, and Brad Paisley, 45, made the heartbreaking announcement that the show had to be a “politics free” affair. Brad clearly didn’t get the memo, as he started to strum and sing a familiar tune. “Right now, he’s probably in his PJs / watching cable news and reaching for his cell phone,” he sang. “Right now, he’s probably asking Siri /how in the hell do you spell ‘Pocahontas.’”

Carrie, recognizing her hit “Before He Cheats,” had no choice but to join in. “ In the middle of his night / From the privacy of a gold-plated White House toilet seat / He writes Little Bob Corker, NFL and Covfefe.” Hilarious, but they weren’t done.

“It’s fun to watch, yeah, that’s for sure/ Till a little Rocket Man starts a nuclear war / Maybe next time he’ll think / Before he tweets. “ Damn. They didn’t even have to name President Donald Trump, 71, by name to drag him. Can’t wait to hear what Donnie has to tweet about this.

Carrie and Brad doing their best “Weird” Al Yankovic impression came after they gave a heartfelt message to country music fans everywhere. In the wake of the horrific massacre committed at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival (and the terrible shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas) emotions were certainly high. Carrie said that this night, everyone was to “come together, pray together, cry together, sing together,” and try to lift their spirits as the nation heals from such tragedies.

2017 marks the 10th consecutive year that Brad and Carrie have hosted the CMA Awards, and in that past decade, they’ve had some amazing – and hilarious – moments. There was the 2008 parody song, “Mammas, Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up To Be Kanye,” per PEOPLE, and the 2011 sketch that poked fun at Tim McGraw and Faith Hill by turning them into Barbie Dolls. Of course, it’s hard to top the 2014 highlight, when Brad revealed that the then-five-months-pregnant Carrie was having a boy. “I’m so happy! I know something y’all don’t know!” Brad said, before spilling the beans.

“I think the aim thing we’re trying to do with this show is unify,” Brad told the Associated Press ahead of the 2017 CMA Awards, per Billboard. While acknowledging that the latest mass shootings have cast a long shadow over the CMA awards, Brad said he and Carrie were going to try and bring a positive mental attitude to the show. “We’re gonna do our best to honor those we’ve lost,” he added, “and also sing this music at the top of our lungs.”

