‘Full House’s Bob Saget Engaged To GF Kelly Rizzo & Fans Are So Happy

Bob Saget is definitely going to need a fuller house as he’s going to be getting married to his girlfriend Kelly Rizzo. We’ve got all the details on their surprise engagement.

Pop the champagne! After being a single guy for years, Bob Saget, 61, finally found the woman of his dreams in girlfriend of three years Kelly Rizzo, 38, and he isn’t about to let her get away. The Full House star gave the beautiful blonde travel blogger a big diamond engagement ring over a romantic dinner on Nov. 7, and he couldn’t wait to share the news with fans. In an Instagram pic, he and Kelly are seen holding hands over a dessert in a Beverly Hills restaurant while two pals stand above them. “Love the people in this picture. The most loving and legendary George Shapiro & Katie Killean & of course my gal Kelly. In case you’re wondering, we were celebrating our engagement— and I know George and I will be very happy together,” he joked, ever the comedian. Of course it’s Kelly that Bob’s engaged to.

She took to her own Instagram and showed of that she’s got a sense of humor to match her future husband. Seen holding an oyster shell up to her mouth with her new bling covered ring finger, Kelly wrote, “Who needs pearls??? Enjoying my favorite food with my new favorite accessory.” Hah, these two are perfect for each other. Fans immediately began sending congratulations to the couple on their Instagram account comments, so happy that the beloved TV star has found true love again. See pics from Fuller House, here.

This will be Bob’s second marriage, as he was wed to Sherri Kramer Saget for 15 years, before they split up in 1997. The timing is crazy as his Full House castmate John Stamos, 54, just got engaged to actress Cailtin McHugh, 31, on Oct. 23. At the time he wrote on his Instagram, “I asked…she said yes! …And we lived happily ever after.” He recently gushed to ET how thrilled he was that he found Caitlin after years of searching for a soulmate. “I’m on cloud nine. I’ve been waiting for the perfect girl for over a decade and she walked into my life,” he revealed. Awww, maybe these Bob and John can have a double wedding with their lovely ladies? It could have been a perfect sweep for the men of Full House, but Dave Coulier, 58, just got married to second wife Melissa Bring in 2014.

