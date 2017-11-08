‘Riverdale’ Recap: Betty Goes To Extreme Lengths To Keep Jughead & Her Friends Safe

The Nov. 8 episode of ‘Riverdale’ was the show’s best episode yet. The Black Hood nearly broke Betty with his demands. Betty turned to Archie in her time of need, while Jughead leaned on Toni Topaz!

Betty has a secret admirer, but in the worst possible way. The Black Hood calls her and says he’ll strike next where it all began. He admits he was at the town hall amongst all the citizens of Riverdale. The Black hood is only killing the people who deserve it and mentions Polly. The killer threatens Betty. If she tells the police, her parents, or Jughead about their conversations, he’ll carve Polly like a “Jack-o’-lantern.” Betty pleads with the Black Hood not to hurt her sister. “Then don’t you deny me, Betty,” he seethes.

Betty can’t just keep this all bottled up, so she asks Archie to walk her to school. She trusts him not to say anything to anyone. She reveals to him that the Black Hood called her. He’s shocked, to the say the least, and vows to help her. “I’m not letting you go through this alone,” Archie says.

Meanwhile, the Lodge family needs money for their latest project, so they’ve invited potential investors to town. This invite has extended for the Sinclairs, old friends of the Lodges. Veronica knows Nick Sinclair, and her parents want her to help close this deal since Nick has his father’s ear. Nick and Veronica have history. They were the ultimate will-they-or-won’t pair back in NYC. Nick offers Veronica drugs, but she politely declines. Nick is shameless when it comes to Veronica. He openly flirts with her in front of Archie!

After that brutal fight last week, the young Southside Serpents want to get revenge. They’ve gotten all the blame for the fight when the Northside was just as involved. The Serpents are building a pipe bomb and plan to blow up a building. Understandably, Jughead is freaked. He wants to talk to Archie, but he’s caught between both sides. He decides to put on the Southside Serpents jacket and says he’s all in with them. The Serpents don’t believe he’s serious. Jughead’s got to pass initiation before he can be a Serpent, which includes retrieving a knife from a rattlesnake’s cage. He’s doing all of this because he feels like he has to step up to prevent an all-our war between the Northside and the Southside.

Riverdale’s Romeo & Juliet

The Black Hood calls Betty again. He’s got a problem: Alice Cooper. He wants Betty to publish an old newspaper clipping of Alice’s mugshot from when she was a Serpent to prove her loyalty. He gives her one night to decide what to do. The Black Hood is determined to humiliate Alice, but Betty doesn’t want to publish it.

Sheriff Keller stops by the Cooper house and thinks the Black Hood letter was written by a copycat. Alice starts to think Betty made the cipher herself, especially since the code was taken from a Nancy Drew book. This pisses Betty off something fierce, so she decides to publish the mugshot. Alice and Hal are furious with Betty, who is just playing Alice at her own game. Come on, Alice. People who live in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones.

When the Black Hood contacts Betty again, she starts asking questions. “The face under the hood, would I recognize it?” she asks, to which he replies, “Yes.” Now the Black Hood wants Betty to start cutting her friends out of her life. He wants her to start with Veronica.

This is all starting to weigh on Betty. She goes to meet Jughead at the diner, and her eyes just look so tired. Jughead looks the same way. That Southside life is not for him. “I wish we could just go,” he tells her. “Just hop on a motorcycle and leave Riverdale. Go someplace where there’s no Northside or Southside or Serpents or Ghoulies…” Betty adds they could just be like Romeo and Juliet, but they’ll get the happily ever after.

‘You’re A Bad Person’

Cheryl meets Nick Sinclair and makes quite the impression. Nick decides to have a party and turn it up with some Jingle Jangle. Veronica decides to cut loose for once and gets everyone else to go along except Betty. Archie goes for it when he feels threatened by Nick. This provides Betty with the opportunity to totally go off on Veronica. She calls Veronica’s past “trashy.” When Veronica asks her to stop, Betty just continues: “Or what, Veronica? You’ll have your dad put a hit on me? Or maybe you’ll do it yourself. Because you may have fooled all of them, but not me. Try to reform all you want, but you’re a bad person, Veronica. You’ll always be a bad person.” BOOM. Betty walks out. (Note: I find it alarming that Archie doesn’t defend Veronica at all.)

Toni comes to Jughead’s place to warn him. If he has any doubts about becoming a full-fledged Serpent, he needs to back out now. “You’ve got to be willing to die for us… because we will for you,” she tells him. Meanwhile, Nick tries to make a move on Veronica, but she pushes him away. He calls her a tease and threatens that if she doesn’t do what he wants, then he’ll ruin her father’s deal. She slaps him right across the face.

Betty’s sitting alone at the bus stop after her epic verbal beatdown of Veronica and gets another call. She wants this to end, but the Black Hood isn’t letting up. Jughead is next on his list for Betty to ruin. The Black Hood says he’s not “worthy” of her love. “Cut him out of your life or I will,” he threatens.

Look What You Made Me Do

Archie confronts Betty at school the next day. She admits she lied to him about the Black Hood calling her again. She confesses everything and says Jughead is next on his list. “How are you going to put yourself through that?” Archie asks her regarding Jughead. “I was hoping maybe you would do it,” Betty cries. She wants Archie to tell Jughead that they have to stay away from each other. He doesn’t have to be cruel, but Jughead has to believe it. She thinks they’ll be able to go back to the way things were once this nightmare is over. But life is not so simple, Betty.

The Lodge family throws a lavish party for potential investors. Alice walks up to the party wearing this hot getup like a true queen and a SNAKE NECKLACE. She’s basically Taylor Swift in the “Look What You Made Me Do” video. Nick goes up to Veronica and apologizes for crossing the line with her. He confesses he’s been in and out of rehab. Veronica agrees to start over with him. But the thing is, Nick is a dick. He roofies Cheryl! Veronica notices that Cheryl is practically falling to the floor. Nick is getting ready to rape Cheryl when Veronica and the Pussycats come to her rescue. Because they’re total badasses, the girls beat the crap out of Nick. That’s #justice. After nearly being sexually assaulted, Cheryl is understandably shaken. She wants to press charges. There’s nothing like a Cheryl Blossom scorned.

Archie heads over to see Jughead at the worst possible time. The young Serpents show up unexpectedly. Archie gets pissed off to the max when he realizes that Jughead is joining the Serpents. Archie tells Jughead to stay away from Betty and that she doesn’t want to see him anymore. Jughead doesn’t believe him. He just saw Betty yesterday, but then he starts to doubt everything. Archie continues by saying Betty’s been wanting to break up with him for weeks. “She’s been agonizing over it,” Archie says. “Since you crossed the dark side, she couldn’t bring herself to do it.” Jughead is completely blindsided. “Betty would never do that!” he yells. Archie says Jug can’t be with the Serpents and with Betty. Once doubt gets the best of him, Jughead says, “Tell Betty I got the message.” He goes through the last stage of initiation, which is a total beatdown by the other members. He lets them hit him. He wants to feel the pain.

While Betty is mourning her breakup with Jughead, she gets a call. The Black Hood reveals that there’s a cabin on the edge of the forest. She’ll find all the answers she’s looking for there. Betty runs there and finds a gift box. She opens it up, and there’s nothing but a black hood. The killer tells her to put it on. She asks why the Black Hood is doing this to her. “To show you that we are the same,” he says. Betty runs off after staring at her hooded face in the mirror.

Jughead gets a Serpents tattoo, and Toni helps him celebrate with a freaking kiss. Girl, you better watch yourself. Bughead is soooooo not over. The Black Hood calls Betty for the millionth time and knows she’s been telling Archie everything. “Now you’re sister will pay,” he threatens. “If you want to save her, give me another name of someone who is guilty.” Betty refuses, but then the Black Hood warns that he’ll kill everyone she loves. That’s when she gives the Black Hood this name: Nick Sinclair.

Can we all just take a moment to applaud Lili Reinhart for her incredible, amazing, fantastic, badass performance? This girl = EPIC. Give Lili all the awards. Please and thanks.

