Miranda Lambert & Anderson East Look So In Love While Coupled Up At CMA Awards

Cute couple alert! Anderson East proudly supported Miranda Lambert at the CMA Awards on Nov. 8, and they looked SO in love while posing together on the red carpet.

Miranda Lambert had the sweetest support system at the 2017 CMA Awards — her boyfriend of more than two years, Anderson East, of course! As always, Anderson was by Miranda’s side for her big night, and the duo posed together for sweet photos on the red carpet before entering the event. As always, Miranda looked stunning, this time rocking a gorgeous blue gown, while Anderson looked quite handsome in his suit. It’s certainly a big night for the country singer, as she’s the most-nominated artist at the awards show with five nods, including Female Vocalist of the Year and Album of the Year. On top of that, she’ll be performing during the live broadcast, so it’ll definitely be nice to have her man looking on!

Shortly after Miranda and fellow country star Blake Shelton, 41, split in July 2015, she started seeing Anderson, and their romance was first reported in December of that year. They went public with the relationship on New Year’s Day, and made their red carpet debut at the 2015 ACM Awards. Since then, the two have not been shy about flaunting their love, and it certainly wouldn’t be surprising if an engagement was on the horizon.

Of course, Blake moved on even more publicly by getting together with Gwen Stefani, 48, and their relationship is also still going super strong. We’re dying to know which one of these couples will make it to the altar first! Luckily, Blake is not expected at this year’s CMAs, so an awkward run-in will likely be avoided.

