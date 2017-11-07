6 Tips To Keep Your Hair Healthy & Shiny This Winter — Top Stylist Tips

With winter comes cold weather and dry, brittle hair. But it doesn’t have to be that way! Banish frizz, static, and dry strands with these expert tips below!

“During the colder months your hair starts to find it harder to retain moisture, making it brittle and prone to breakage,” hairstylist Neil Cleminson tells HollywoodLife.com. The co-founder of haircare brand bhave adds, “Now is a great time to start thinking about ways to moisturize and protect your hair because dry hair can take the life out of the coolest of hairstyles. Problems can be avoided with the right hair care routine this winter.” Here are six tips to try today!

“1. Weekly deep conditioning treatment. This will not only strengthen your hair but will help to replenish and retain the moisture which tends to get depleted from things such as the dry heat in your home and the cold winter air.

2. Wash less often (if possible) with a good quality shampoo. And stay away from ingredients such as sodium chloride (salt) and sulfates which will strip and dry your hair. Keep your hair hydrated and always condition your hair every time you wash to lock in moisture.

3. If you are using hot tools e.g. flat irons or curling irons, always apply a heat protection to protect your hair to keep it looking glossy and hydrated. I love Argan oil.

4. Use leave-in creams to combat static — static is a key sign of dryness. Our luxurious bhave Leave-in Crème softens, nourish and control unmanageable hair. It also protects against hair breakage, restores elasticity & shine, promotes cell growth and even has thermal protective properties.

5. Hats and beanies are fantastic with protecting your hair from the cold/dry elements but the rubbing and friction can cause damage and split ends. If possible, line your hats/beanies with a silk or satin lining (we also recommend sleeping on a silk/satin pillowcase) to protect your hair. This will also help protect your blowout from hat hair.

6. NEVER go outside with wet or damp hair — the hair cuticle expands when wet and cold, which puts your hair at risk of breakage. Plus, your color will fade faster.”

HollywoodLifers, are you going to follow these winter hair tips?