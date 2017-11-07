Roy Halladay: 5 Things To Know About The Retired MLB Star Who Died In Fatal Plane Crash

This is devastating. Roy Halladay lost his life in a fatal plane crash on Nov. 7. Here are the 5 things you should know about the former All-Star MLB pitcher who tragically lost his life.

Law enforcement officials have confirmed that Roy Halladay, 40, died on Nov. 7 when his single-engine aircraft went down in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of St. Petersburg, Florida. The retired MLB star reportedly didn’t make a mayday call beforehand. In the wake of this terrible tragedy, we gathered together five highlights from Roy’s life. Read them below.

1. He was an 8-time All-Star pitcher. He played for the Philadelphia Phillies and the Toronto Blue Jays throughout his career. He’s also won the Cy Young Award twice, and pitched a perfect game for the Phillies in 2010, according to TMZ. On top of all that, he’s one of only two players in MLB history to throw a no-hitter in the playoffs. His former team issued a heartbreaking statement after he passed. “We are numb over the very tragic news about Roy’s untimely death,” The Phillies statement said. “There are no words to describe the sadness that the entire Phillies family is feeling over the loss of one of the most respected human beings to ever play the game.”

2. MLB scouts spotted his talent when he was 14. As a kid, he tried every position in the sport, but it’s his pitching that caught people’s attention. He was drafted directly right out of high school with the 17th overall pick in the first round of the 1995 MLB June Amateur draft, according to his scouting history. He hadn’t even been 18 for a full month before getting chosen.

3. He was an activist. When he was a member of the Toronto Blue Jays, Roy and his wife invited children and their families from the Hospital for Sick Children into “Doc’s Box” at Rogers Centre during Blue Jays games. As part of Roy’s contract with the Blue Jays, he also donated $100,000 each year to the Jays Care Foundation.

4. He was a licensed pilot. After entering retirement, Roy got his pilot’s license and purchased a first-year production plane, according to Jays Journal, a site dedicated to Blue Jays news. It was in his single-engine plane that the MLB star tragically lost his life.

5. He retired from baseball due to an injury. Roy signed a ceremonial one-day contract with the Blue Jays on Dec. 9, 2013 when he announced he was leaving the sport. At his press conference, Roy noted a persistent back injury, as well as wanting to spend more time with his wife and two kids, as his reasons for entering retirement. Although he wasn’t an active player, Roy remained connected to baseball as a guest instructor for his former teams, the Phillies and the Blue Jays.

