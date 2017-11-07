Isabel Granada: 5 Things To Know About Filipino Star, 41, Who Tragically Died After Aneurysm

Isabel Granada tragically died on Nov. 4, over a week after she unexpectedly suffered a brain hemorrhage while working in Qatar. Here’s everything to know about the late Filipino superstar.

1. How did Isabel Granada die? While in the middle of a fan meet and greet during a work trip to Doha, Qatar, Isabel Granada suddenly collapsed and was rushed to the hospital on Oct. 25. She sadly did not wake up from the coma, and doctors at Hamad General Hospital declared her brain dead on Oct. 27. Her heart officially stopped beating on the evening of Nov. 4. Doctors confirmed that Isabel suffered from a brain hemorrhage and aneurysm, which affected her heart and caused her to go into cardiac arrest.

2. How did her career begin? Isabel auditioned for That’s Entertainment, a talent show for Filipino youth, in 1986, and her career took off from there. She was cast in her first movie that same year. One of her most acclaimed roles was in the 1997 film Ligaya ang Itawag Mo sa Akin, for which she received the FAMAS Award — one of the most prestigious honors in the Philippines — for Best Supporting Actress. She also starred in a number of television series. Her last role was in 2017’s Tadhana.

3. She also had a music career. Acting wasn’t Isabel’s only forte. She released her first album, Out Here On My Own, in 1998, and followed it up with In The Mood For Love in 2000.

4. Was she married? Isabel married Geryk Genasky Aguas in 2002 and they had one son, Hubert Thomas Jericho Granada Aguas. Unfortunately, the relationship eventually ended, but she remarried, to Arnel Crowley, in 2015. Arnel had two daughters, Sarah and Abbey Crowley, from a previous relationship.

5. Was she working too much before her death? When news first broke that Isabel had slipped into a coma, various reports questioned whether or not she had been working too hard at the time of her death. However, Arnel dispelled those reports. “She worked harder than this,” he said. “She went to Europe last year and performed almost every night, but nothing happened. A lot of inaccurate news came out before she passed away.” Arnel also added that Isabel had simply just complained of a headache before she collapsed, and that there were no other symptoms.

