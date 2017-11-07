Pad Thai: 5 Things To Know About The Yummy Dish That Inspired Today’s Google Doodle

Today’s Google Doodle celebrates pad thai, a beloved, traditional dish from Thailand. Here’s everything to know about it — and warning, because you will get hungry!

Pad thai, a stir-fried rice noodle dish, is the inspiration behind the Nov. 7 Google Doodle, and if you’ve never tried it, you’ll want to after you learn all about it! Here are five things to know about pad thai.

1. The dish originated in Thailand. “During the Second World War, Thailand faced an acute shortage of rice, a staple for the Thai people until that point,” the Google Doodle page explains. “Rice noodles however happened to be cheap, filling, and plentiful. Coupled with vegetables and cheap sources of protein such as shrimp and prawns, rice noodles could provide a well-balanced, nutritious meal. An age-old recipe (thought to be introduced by Chinese traders) was popularized amongst vendors and began to be hawked widely on the streets. Overnight, a national favorite was born.”

2. It inspired a Doodle after Doodler Juliana was cooking pad thai with a friend. She wished to “be able to show all the delicious ingredients up close,” according to the page, and came up with some tiny, original characters to celebrate the “warm, colorful, messy, social, and wonderfully Thai” dish. So good!

3. You can make it at home. The main ingredients are dried rice noodles, eggs, tofu, tamarind pulp, fish sauce, dried or fresh shrimp, garlic or shallots, red chili pepper, palm sugar, lime and peanuts. Check out a popular recipe here!

4. Pad thai is beloved by tons of celebs. Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez have grabbed Thai food together before, and the dish even starred (sort of) on an episode of The Bachelor this year. See photos of Rihanna on her trip to Thailand.

5. Today, it’s more widespread. Pad thai is usually served as a street food and at casual restaurants in Thailand, and in the United States, it’s available everywhere from chains like Spice to local eateries.

