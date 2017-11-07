Wendy Williams Battling Anxiety & Insomnia After Cheating Scandal & Fainting Drama

Oh no! Wendy Williams is barely eating or sleeping due to all the stress she’s been under recently. Her husband’s cheating scandal and her recent fainting spell have taken a HUGE toll on her health!

“Wendy [Williams] has been under so much stress recently, and it’s really taking a toll on her health. She’s had really bad problems sleeping, she’s pretty much totally lost her appetite, and she’s battling anxiety. Wendy could really do with a break, but she refuses to take any time off from filming [her talk show]. It’s like Wendy is just brushing everything under the table and pretending that nothing’s wrong,” a source close to Wendy, 53, tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Head here for more photos of Wendy!

As Daily Mail was first to report, Wendy’s husband, Kevin Hunter, was recently accused of having an affair with a massage therapist named Sharina Hudson. And then, just a few weeks later, Wendy fainted during a live taping of her daytime talk show. She later blamed the on-air breakdown on menopause, but our source says there’s more to the story. “[Wendy] still hasn’t properly addressed the cheating rumors [surrounding her husband] — she’s just carrying on as if everything is normal. However, it’s not, and although she’s putting on a brave face, she knows deep down that things aren’t right. If she confronts Kevin though, and it turns out that he has been cheating on her, then she has so much to lose — he’s not just her husband and the father of her son, he’s also her business partner,” our source adds.

“So, Wendy’s just burying her head in the sand, and acting like everything is just great, while all the time she’s being eaten up inside,” our source continues. Sadly, this only sounds like a recipe for disaster. We just hope Wendy takes some time off before things get worse!

